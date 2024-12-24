Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

WWE Content Exclusively Coming To Netflix Starting January 2025: What You Need To Know

Netflix has signed a $5 billion deal to stream WWE programming starting January 6, 2025. WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events will be available in select countries. The service will gradually expand to additional regions, with India’s availability unconfirmed.

WWE Content Exclusively Coming To Netflix Starting January 2025: What You Need To Know

Netflix has secured a landmark $5 billion deal with WWE to stream its programming starting on January 6, 2025. Fans around the world will be able to enjoy WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, premium live events, and a vast library of archival content. This exclusive streaming deal marks a significant shift in how WWE content is accessed, bringing the wrestling powerhouse to Netflix for select regions.

WWE Programming on Netflix: What’s Included

The massive deal will offer Netflix subscribers in certain countries access to a wide range of WWE content. Starting on January 6, 2025, subscribers will be able to stream popular WWE shows such as WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble. However, not all content will be available in every region immediately.

For users in the United States and its territories, such as American Samoa, Guam, and Puerto Rico, WWE Raw will be available to stream. However, SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events will not be accessible to U.S. subscribers. This restriction will apply to Netflix in the U.S. but will not affect other regions.

As part of the phased rollout, Netflix has announced that WWE content will be available in several countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, among others. The company has confirmed that additional countries will be added in 2026 and beyond, bringing the excitement of WWE to more global audiences. Netflix has also emphasized that WWE programming will be downloadable after 48 hours of streaming, making it convenient for fans to watch on-the-go.

Upcoming WWE Programming on Netflix

For those eager to watch the latest episodes, WWE SmackDown will begin streaming on Netflix on January 3 and 4, 2025. NXT will follow on January 7 and 8, 2025, with both shows scheduled to air at 8 PM ET.

Availability in India: What’s the Status?

Currently, Netflix has not made any announcements about the availability of WWE programming for users in India. As the deal unfolds, fans in India will have to wait for further updates. However, with Netflix’s global expansion plans, it is possible that WWE content will reach Indian audiences in the future.

This $5 billion deal between WWE and Netflix is a game-changer for wrestling fans, providing a convenient and accessible way to enjoy WWE’s top programming from the comfort of home. The phased release across different regions ensures that WWE fans will have access to their favorite shows and events on Netflix, with more countries being added in the coming years.

Filed under

Netflix WWE deal WWE on Netflix WWE streaming January 2025 WWE WrestleMania 2025

Advertisement

Also Read

Walmart Forced Over Million Delivery Workers To Open Costly Deposit Accounts, Lawsuit Claims

Walmart Forced Over Million Delivery Workers To Open Costly Deposit Accounts, Lawsuit Claims

Delhi HC Declines To Intervene In Order For Revision In CLAT-2025 Result

Delhi HC Declines To Intervene In Order For Revision In CLAT-2025 Result

Russian Cargo Ship Likely Part Of Syrian Evacuation Mission Sinks In Mediterranean Sea

Russian Cargo Ship Likely Part Of Syrian Evacuation Mission Sinks In Mediterranean Sea

VIDEO: South Korea’s ‘Iron Man’ Exoskeleton To Help ‘Disabled People’ Walk

VIDEO: South Korea’s ‘Iron Man’ Exoskeleton To Help ‘Disabled People’ Walk

Russia Sentences American Citizen Gene Spector To 15 Years In Prison For ‘Espionage’

Russia Sentences American Citizen Gene Spector To 15 Years In Prison For ‘Espionage’

Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Fire Breaks Out At Shaan’s Residence; Singer Shares Inside Details, Says, ‘Horrible’

Fire Breaks Out At Shaan’s Residence; Singer Shares Inside Details, Says, ‘Horrible’

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Grill Allu Arjun For Over Three Hours

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Grill Allu Arjun For Over Three Hours

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay Out Of Jail Amid Rape Accusations

Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox