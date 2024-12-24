WWE Content Exclusively Coming To Netflix Starting January 2025: What You Need To Know

Netflix has signed a $5 billion deal to stream WWE programming starting January 6, 2025. WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events will be available in select countries. The service will gradually expand to additional regions, with India’s availability unconfirmed.

Netflix has secured a landmark $5 billion deal with WWE to stream its programming starting on January 6, 2025. Fans around the world will be able to enjoy WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, premium live events, and a vast library of archival content. This exclusive streaming deal marks a significant shift in how WWE content is accessed, bringing the wrestling powerhouse to Netflix for select regions.

WWE Programming on Netflix: What’s Included

The massive deal will offer Netflix subscribers in certain countries access to a wide range of WWE content. Starting on January 6, 2025, subscribers will be able to stream popular WWE shows such as WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble. However, not all content will be available in every region immediately.

For users in the United States and its territories, such as American Samoa, Guam, and Puerto Rico, WWE Raw will be available to stream. However, SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events will not be accessible to U.S. subscribers. This restriction will apply to Netflix in the U.S. but will not affect other regions.

As part of the phased rollout, Netflix has announced that WWE content will be available in several countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, among others. The company has confirmed that additional countries will be added in 2026 and beyond, bringing the excitement of WWE to more global audiences. Netflix has also emphasized that WWE programming will be downloadable after 48 hours of streaming, making it convenient for fans to watch on-the-go.

Upcoming WWE Programming on Netflix

For those eager to watch the latest episodes, WWE SmackDown will begin streaming on Netflix on January 3 and 4, 2025. NXT will follow on January 7 and 8, 2025, with both shows scheduled to air at 8 PM ET.

Availability in India: What’s the Status?

Currently, Netflix has not made any announcements about the availability of WWE programming for users in India. As the deal unfolds, fans in India will have to wait for further updates. However, with Netflix’s global expansion plans, it is possible that WWE content will reach Indian audiences in the future.

This $5 billion deal between WWE and Netflix is a game-changer for wrestling fans, providing a convenient and accessible way to enjoy WWE’s top programming from the comfort of home. The phased release across different regions ensures that WWE fans will have access to their favorite shows and events on Netflix, with more countries being added in the coming years.