Xavi Or Van Nistelrooy? Ten Hag’s Future In Doubt After West Ham Loss

Amie O’Hara, a former professional footballer and pundit, has publicly advocated for Manchester United to part ways with Erik ten Hag. This call comes in light of the team’s poor performances that have led to mounting frustrations among fans and analysts alike. The recent 2-1 loss to West Ham has intensified scrutiny on Ten Hag, who has struggled to replicate the success of previous seasons. O’Hara’s comments reflect a growing sentiment that change is necessary for the club to regain its competitive edge.

Disappointing Start to the Season

The current season has been particularly troubling for Manchester United. After nine games, the club finds itself languishing in 14th place in the Premier League—a position that is alarming for a team of its stature. O’Hara emphasized the unacceptable nature of this position, suggesting that even a mid-table finish would be more palatable than their current standing. He pointed out that with four losses already on the board, the team’s performance has fallen short of expectations. The narrative around the club’s struggles is further complicated by their inconsistent performances in both domestic and European competitions, which leaves fans questioning the direction in which the team is headed.

A Change at the Helm?

When discussing what steps he would take if given the authority at Old Trafford, O’Hara was unequivocal in his stance. He stated that he would have dismissed Ten Hag long before the current crisis unfolded, specifically citing the importance of making bold decisions to prevent further decline. O’Hara’s assertion that Ten Hag should have been let go after winning the FA Cup highlights a belief that the club should prioritize future success over past achievements. He pointed out that the team should have performed better in recent matches, reinforcing the idea that the current managerial setup is failing to inspire the squad or achieve results.

Van Nistelrooy On the Wheels?

In terms of immediate solutions, O’Hara suggested that the club should consider promoting Ruud Van Nistelrooy, who has been brought in as Ten Hag’s assistant, to the managerial position. He believes that Van Nistelrooy possesses the potential to rejuvenate the squad and instill a winning mentality. His assertion that the team cannot afford to get any worse emphasizes the urgency for a change in leadership. With the club already facing significant challenges, O’Hara’s comments suggest that even a short-term appointment could provide a necessary spark to improve results.

Xavi Best Suited For United ?

While advocating for Van Nistelrooy, O’Hara also acknowledged the possibility of bringing in Xavi, the former Barcelona manager. He described Xavi as a credible option for a managerial change, reflecting a broader conversation within the football community about the need for fresh ideas and strategies. O’Hara concluded with a stark assessment of Ten Hag’s future at the club, suggesting that his time has come to an end. His remarks underscore a crucial moment for Manchester United, where the decisions made in the coming weeks could significantly impact the club’s trajectory. The growing chorus of voices calling for a managerial change signifies that fans and analysts alike believe that new leadership is essential for revitalizing Manchester United’s ambitions.

