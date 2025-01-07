Yuvraj Singh Named Brand Ambassador For T10 Tennis Ball League

Former Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh has been announced as the brand ambassador for the first-ever T10 Tennis Ball League (TBCPL), an exciting initiative aimed at transforming tennis ball cricket into a professional sport.

Former Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh has been announced as the brand ambassador for the first-ever T10 Tennis Ball League (TBCPL), an exciting initiative aimed at transforming tennis ball cricket into a professional sport. The league will feature eight teams representing Indian cities and will take place in the UAE from May 26 to June 5. Matches will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

The tournament will comprise 31 league matches, followed by four playoffs. To discover raw talent, the league organizers plan to hold trials in 50 cities across India, including key zones in the North, East, and Central regions. A player auction is scheduled for May 5 and 6.

The participating teams include:

Mumbai Mavericks

Delhi Dynamos

Bangalore Blasters

Kolkata Kings

Chandigarh Champions

Hyderabad Hunters

Ahmedabad Avengers

Chennai Challengers

Yuvraj Singh expressed his enthusiasm about the league, highlighting its potential to give emerging players a platform. “TBCPL is a revolutionary step in cricket. It’s a platform that will bring tennis ball cricket talent from across India to the forefront. I’m excited to see how this initiative bridges the gap between local talent and professional cricket,” he said.

Mohit Joon, a stakeholder in the league, described TBCPL as a milestone for tennis ball cricket. “This is the first professional league of its kind, with trials spanning 50 cities to unearth untapped talent. Yuvraj Singh’s association brings immense credibility to our vision, and with Sony Sports Network as our broadcast partner, we aim to reach cricket enthusiasts globally,” he said.

Naresh Pawar, the league’s promoter, emphasized the initiative’s focus on bridging grassroots cricket with professional opportunities. “TBCPL is more than a tournament—it’s a movement. By organizing tennis ball cricket at this scale, we aim to create a new pathway for players across the country, bringing professionalism to a beloved format,” he said.

The T10 Tennis Ball League promises to elevate the game by blending the raw appeal of street cricket with the structure and reach of professional sports, offering a unique experience for players and fans alike.