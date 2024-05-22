Bihar : Three Killed, Multiple Injured In Auto-Truck Tragic Collision

A tragic collision near Mohanpur Chowk in Sitamarhi, Bihar, has left three individuals dead and six others injured following a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck on Tuesday night, as confirmed by local authorities. The incident unfolded as the auto-rickshaw was ferrying passengers from the railway station to Sonbarsa. Sitamarhi’s Sub-divisional police officer, Ram Krishna, reported, “Near Mohanpur Chowk, it collided with a truck, and out of the nine injured, three people have been declared dead by the doctor.”

The injured victims have been promptly admitted to nearby hospitals for medical attention, with some being referred to higher medical facilities. Fortunately, medical professionals have assured that there is no immediate threat to their lives.

This heartbreaking event resonates with a similar fatal collision in April, where six individuals, including a child, lost their lives in Bihar’s Bhagalpur. The incident occurred on National Highway 80, near Aamapur village, when a truck carrying goods lost control and overturned onto an SUV. The occupants of the SUV were part of a wedding party traveling from Dhapari in Munger to Shrimatpur in Kahalgaon.

Eyewitnesses reported that a speeding truck, laden with rods, overturned and crashed into the car following a tire burst. In response, local authorities, aided by residents and heavy machinery, worked tirelessly to extract the victims’ bodies from the wreckage. Subsequently, the bodies were transferred to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination.

As investigations into the Sitamarhi collision unfold, authorities emphasize the importance of vigilance and adherence to road safety measures to prevent further tragedies on the region’s highways.

In both instances, these accidents serve as stark reminders of the dangers inherent in road travel and the devastating consequences of negligence or unforeseen circumstances. They underscore the critical need for continuous efforts to enhance road safety measures and raise awareness among drivers and pedestrians alike.

Moreover, these incidents highlight the essential role of emergency response teams and medical professionals in promptly attending to the injured and providing necessary medical care. Their swift action undoubtedly helps mitigate the severity of such accidents and aids in saving lives.

As communities mourn the loss of those affected by these tragic events, it is imperative for authorities, stakeholders, and the public to unite in their commitment to promoting safer roads and preventing further loss of life on Bihar’s highways. By prioritizing road safety education, implementing stricter traffic regulations, and investing in infrastructure improvements, we can strive towards a future where such heartbreaking incidents become increasingly rare.

