Two Tantrik Brothers Arrested For Youth's Death Following Ritual

Two brothers, both self-proclaimed tantriks, were apprehended on Friday in Sundargarh district on charges related to the death of a 20-year-old man. The accused, Pramod Singh, 28, and his brother Khirod Singh, 24, hail from Sahjabahal.

The victim, identified as Amit Majhi from Barupada, visited the tantrik brothers on May 11, accompanied by his mother Jashoda, 50, and several other villagers. This visit was prompted by an astrologer’s grim prediction that Amit would soon face death. Seeking to avert this fate, they turned to the tantrik brothers, who assured Amit of a long life if he followed specific rituals.

According to police reports, the brothers took Amit into a secluded room where they gave him a laddu to eat and a glass of water to drink. Shortly after consuming these, Amit lost consciousness. Despite Jashoda’s pleas, the tantriks prevented her from taking him to a hospital, insisting on performing another ritual which required more money. Tragically, Amit died the following day.

Jashoda lodged an FIR against the brothers on May 16, accusing them of causing her son’s death. This led to the arrest of Pramod and Khirod Singh. The police are currently investigating the incident further.

The case has highlighted the dangerous influence of superstitious practices and the fatal consequences that can ensue when vulnerable individuals place their trust in unverified and potentially harmful rituals.

