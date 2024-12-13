Home
Friday, December 13, 2024
Allu Arjun Arrested In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case, A Woman Lost Her Life

In the latest development, Pushpa 2 Actor -Allu Arjun has been arrested in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case.

In the latest development, Pushpa 2 Actor -Allu Arjun has been arrested in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case. According to the media sources, he is being taken to Chikkadapally police station.

Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been detained by the police following a stampede incident during the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad on December 4.

The police had earlier registered a case against the management of Sandhya Theatre, the actor, and his security team. Authorities noted that they were not informed in advance about the actor’s presence at the event.

On Friday, a team from the Chikkadpally police station, where the case was lodged, took Arjun into custody.

Also Read: Karti Chidambaram Advocates For More Women, Not More MPs | Legally Speaking

