Rajnath Singh Leads Constitution Debate, Highlights HR Khanna’s Legacy

A two-day debate marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of India’s Constitution commenced in the Lok Sabha, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to respond on Saturday

A two-day debate marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of India’s Constitution commenced in the Lok Sabha, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to respond on Saturday. The BJP and Congress issued a three-line whip for all members to attend the session on December 13 and 14.

A Special Discussion on the Constitution’s 75th Anniversary

The session began with a special discussion, and newly-elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to deliver her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha during this debate. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to initiate the proceedings. The Parliament’s Winter Session, which began on November 25, has been marked by repeated adjournments amid disruptions on various issues, including Congress’ ties with billionaire George Soros and unrest in Sambhal and Manipur.

During the debate, Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the role of the Supreme Court in safeguarding the Constitution’s spirit, describing the top court as the ‘Custodian’ and ‘Interpreter’ of the Constitution. He quoted from the autobiography of former Supreme Court Justice H.R. Khanna, who famously wrote, “I told my younger sister, Santosh, I have prepared a judgment which is going to cost me the Chief Justiceship of India.” Singh referred to Khanna’s dissenting judgment in the 1976 ADM Jabalpur v. Shivkant Shukla case, where Khanna stood against the then Congress government’s emergency measures. Singh also noted how in 1973, the Congress government superseded three senior judges, highlighting their refusal to bow to a dictatorial regime.

Singh emphasized that, despite challenges, the Constitution continues to be instrumental in maintaining India as the world’s largest democracy while preserving its foundational principles. He also stressed that the government is committed to acting in accordance with the Dharma outlined in the Constitution, reaffirming that the Constitution transcends party affiliations.

Acknowledging the Contribution of the ‘Founding Mothers’

The Defence Minister also took a moment to honor the contributions of women in the making of the Indian Constitution. Singh remarked, “Whenever the constitution is discussed, we talk about the ‘Founding Fathers’. But today I also want to pay my tribute to the ‘Founding Mothers’ of the Indian Republic, whose contribution in the making of the constitution is as important as that of our ‘Founding Fathers.'”

Singh addressed the spread of a misleading narrative about the Constitution, stating that it is neither a product of colonial rule nor merely a collection of Western ideas. He asserted, “Our Constitution is progressive. It is inclusive. It is transformative. Our Constitution has given us a blueprint to build a society where there is harmony, goodwill, and prosperity in every way. Where birth identity does not matter to achieve the top post in the country.”

Acknowledging Unseen Contributions to the Constitution

Singh also remarked that some significant contributors to the Constitution were not part of the drafting committee. He highlighted the roles played by leaders such as Madan Mohan Malaviya, Lala Lajpat Rai, Bhagat Singh, and Veer Savarkar in shaping the Constitution, which led to a brief uproar in the Opposition benches.

Rajnath Singh began the debate by addressing misconceptions about the Constitution. He pointed out that some try to portray the Constitution as merely a product of colonial rule, constructed from Western influences. Singh stressed that the Constitution emerged from the heart of the independence movement, nourished by the sacrifices of countless individuals, particularly soldiers, who gave their lives for India’s freedom.

Read More : Vice President And PM Modi Lead Tributes To 2001 Parliament Attack Martyrs