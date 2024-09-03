This update, which is gradually rolling out, will enable users to install or update up to three apps at the same time.

Google is enhancing the Play Store experience for Android users with a new feature that allows simultaneous updates for multiple apps. This update, which is gradually rolling out, will enable users to install or update up to three apps at the same time.

The new functionality, which aims to streamline the update process, helps users manage their apps more efficiently, especially when dealing with a long list of pending updates. While the feature is being introduced progressively, it may take some time before it is available to all users.

According to 9To5Google, it remains unclear whether this feature is being implemented through server-side changes or as an upgrade to the Play Store app itself. Additionally, similar to Apple’s App Store, the Play Store’s new feature allows a maximum of three apps to be updated simultaneously, with any additional apps queuing up in a ‘Pending’ state.

In related news, Google has also introduced a new AI-powered tool called “Take Notes For Me,” which automatically generates meeting notes. This feature is available for meetings conducted in English and can be accessed via a computer or laptop. After the meeting, notes are saved in a Google Docs document linked to the calendar event and stored in the Drive folder, allowing users to focus on discussions and presentations rather than note-taking.

