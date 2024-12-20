Apple Slams Meta Over EU’s Push For iOS Interoperability

Apple slams Meta as iPhone manufacturer is forced to abide by new digital competition regulations by the European Union.

Apple and Meta Platforms are clashing over users’ privacy and access to technology, as the iPhone manufacturer is forced to abide by new digital competition regulations by the European Union.

Apple must make its iOS operating system more compatible with competing technologies in order to comply with the Digital Markets Act of the 27-nation bloc, which aims to reduce the power of so-called “gatekeeper” companies.

According to the DMA’s regulations, it must make third-party services like file sharing and smartwatches as seamless and intuitive as possible to use on Apple Watches or AirDrop.

Last month, the European Commission released draft interoperability rules that require the company to provide developers with contact information and provide access to fair dispute resolution in the event that denying access would violate relevant regulations.

Companies that have sought or intend to seek interoperability with Apple’s ecosystem are expected to provide input during the Commission’s public comment period on these proposals, which ends on January 9.

Apple has expressed strong reservations regarding the provisions of the DMA, raising concerns about the risks of opening up its technology stack to competitors in terms of privacy risks. It pointed to Meta, alleging that the social media giant has made at least 15 requests for access to sensitive iOS features, which could compromise user privacy.

According to a report, Apple warned that the permission of access to Meta may allow its apps, such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, to listen to user calls, read messages and emails, monitor app usage, scan photos, and even access files and passwords. According to Apple, “We are concerned that some companies—whose data practices do not meet the high standards of EU law—may exploit the DMA’s interoperability rules to undermine user privacy.

As a result of the accusations, Meta has responded by refuting claims made against Apple that the tech giant is preventing interoperability by abusing privacy. Andy Stone, the company’s spokesperson, stated on X that Apple does not support interoperability. Every time they are exposed for engaging in anticompetitive behavior, they invoke their magical privacy shield, which has no real foundation.

Apple’s strict control over its iOS ecosystem and App Store, according to Meta, which has been fined numerous times by the EU for privacy violations, has stifled innovation and made it difficult for users to fully utilize Meta’s services.

Under the DMA, the European Commission is required to make sure that consumer privacy is not jeopardized by interoperability. The suggested guidelines, which call for a “dedicated contact” for developers and offer an impartial dispute resolution process, appear to be a compromise that preserves Apple’s current request-based system while adding additional protections.

Some of the more widespread conflicts between large tech companies and regulators over privacy and competition are highlighted by a dispute between Apple and Meta. Although Apple claims that its privacy policies are essential to protecting users, Meta perceives Apple as creating a closed environment that hinders fair competition.

ALSO READ: OpenAI ChatGPT Comes To WhatsApp: Here’s What You Need To Know