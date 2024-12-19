Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
we-woman

OpenAI ChatGPT Comes To WhatsApp: Here’s What You Need To Know

OpenAI's ChatGPT mobile app now includes a Maps feature for real-time local business, restaurant, and attraction searches, enhancing its utility for outing planning and nearby place discovery.

OpenAI ChatGPT Comes To WhatsApp: Here’s What You Need To Know

OpenAI announced huge updates to its AI assistant, ChatGPT. The new versions will be easier to access and work on for users from around the world. These features will include a separate WhatsApp contact, a phone call facility, and a Maps tool inside the mobile application.

Users can now directly interact with ChatGPT on WhatsApp by adding the number 1-800-242-8478 to their contacts. The service is available worldwide and does not require an OpenAI account, making it easier for anyone to chat with the AI.

OpenAI has also introduced voice calls in the United States and Canada. Residents of the United States can dial 1-800-CHATGPT to access Advanced Voice Mode for real-time conversations. Each call provides free interaction for up to 15 minutes per month, a feature also available for flip phone and landline users.

OpenAI presented the WhatsApp feature by a video showing how a user accessed the name and recipe for a French dessert while talking with a friend.

“For a more complete experience with availability to more features, such as search, higher limits, and more personalization, current users should remain on ChatGPT by accessing it directly through their accounts,” said OpenAI.

Mobile Maps Feature for Local Discovery

OpenAI has rolled out a new Maps feature in the ChatGPT mobile app. This tool lets users search for local businesses, restaurants, and attractions. The tool provides real-time and accurate information about the surrounding areas. This feature increases the usefulness of ChatGPT as an application for users to plan an outing or search for places near them.

These updates are part of OpenAI’s broader initiative to make artificial intelligence more accessible and useful in daily life. With seamless integration into popular platforms like WhatsApp, voice interactions, and location-based services, OpenAI positions ChatGPT as a key player in the AI industry alongside competitors like Google, Meta, and Anthropic.

As part of its ongoing “12 Days of Shipmas” series of launches, OpenAI’s new capabilities highlight its commitment to evolving ChatGPT into a versatile, user-friendly tool for a global audience.

chatgpt OpenAI Tech News WhatsApp

