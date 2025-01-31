Apple’s iOS 18.3 Update Enables ‘Dangerous’ AI Feature by Default: Here’s What You Need to Know

Apple's latest iOS 18.3 update has introduced a new default setting that automatically activates Apple Intelligence, an AI system designed to enhance user experience. However, experts are raising alarms over the potential risks to device storage and privacy.

Apple Intelligence Now Enabled by Default

Previously, iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro/Max users had to manually enable Apple Intelligence in their settings. However, with the release of iOS 18.3, the AI-powered system is now switched on automatically. While Apple Intelligence aims to streamline everyday tasks, it also requires significant storage capacity—specifically, experts warn that it consumes around 7GB of space, regardless of the device model.

This increase in storage use is a critical factor to consider, as enabling Apple Intelligence could lead to issues for users with limited storage on their iPhones.

How to Disable Apple Intelligence After Downloading iOS 18.3

If you prefer to disable the AI feature after downloading iOS 18.3, you can change the default setting manually. Here’s how:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and select Apple Intelligence & Siri. Toggle off Apple Intelligence. Confirm by selecting “Turn Off Apple Intelligence” when prompted.

What Is Apple Intelligence?

Apple Intelligence, launched in December, is a new AI system integrated into the latest iPhone models. The system is designed to improve users’ daily experiences by offering a range of AI-driven features, such as smarter notifications, enhanced Siri functionalities, and more. While the company positions it as a tool to streamline tasks, some experts have raised alarms about its implications.

iOS 18.3: Privacy and Accuracy Concerns

One of the most significant concerns surrounding Apple Intelligence is its Notification Summaries feature. This feature uses AI to group multiple notifications from the same app into a single, concise summary. However, experts have expressed worries about its accuracy, with several instances where notifications were misleading or factually incorrect.

For example, Petros Iosifidis, a professor in media policy at City University in London, told BBC News, “There are potential advantages to this type of feature, but the technology is not there yet and there is a real danger of spreading disinformation.” He was referring to cases like a BBC article that, due to an error in the Notification Summaries feature, falsely suggested that Luigi Mangione, the man arrested for the murder of healthcare insurance CEO Brian Thompson, had shot himself. Similarly, The New York Times was affected by the system on November 21 when the AI grouped together three articles, with one falsely stating “Netanyahu arrested,” a claim that was untrue.

In response, Apple disabled the Notification Summaries feature for news and entertainment notifications. However, it still operates for other types of notifications, including text messages, where it has also faced issues. For instance, one X user posted a screenshot where Apple Intelligence misinterpreted a message from their mother, reading: “Attempted suicide, but recovered and hiked in Redlands and Palm Springs,” when the actual message read, “That hike almost killed me!”

The Risks of Privacy Violations With Apple’s iOS 18.3

Beyond inaccuracies in notifications, Apple Intelligence also raises serious privacy concerns. Chip Hallett, a data privacy expert and author of The Ultimate Privacy Playbook, has warned that the AI system could access sensitive personal information stored in apps. Hallett explained, “Apple Intelligence is going to be learning how you use your banking apps, your financial apps, and your location maps.”

This AI system can also access other personal data, such as text messages, photos, videos, calendar events, and health information. Apple assures users that the data is not stored, and claims that it uses an encrypted system called “Private Cloud Compute” to safeguard user data. However, security experts are skeptical. According to SecurityIntelligence.com, the continuous data collection and analysis inherent in Apple Intelligence could lead to unauthorized access or misuse of personal information, particularly if third parties exploit vulnerabilities in the system.

Furthermore, AI systems can be targets for cyberattacks, especially when processing sensitive data, which raises even more concerns for user privacy.

