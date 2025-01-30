Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
iOS 18.3 Update Now Available For All iPhones, Check Out The New Features

The iOS 18.3 update is finally here for all iPhone users, bringing new features, improvements, and important bug fixes.

iOS 18.3 Update Now Available For All iPhones, Check Out The New Features

Apple's iOS 18.3 update introduces changes to its notification summaries feature, temporarily disabling it for news and entertainment apps.


The iOS 18.3 update has finally arrived this week, and iPhone users are receiving alerts to install the new version. For those who haven’t been running the iOS 18.3 beta version, this update is substantial, weighing in at over 1GB. However, thanks to Apple‘s quick update process, the new version can be installed and ready to use within minutes.

How to Install iOS 18.3 on Your iPhone

If you have an iPhone model Xs or higher, you can easily install the iOS 18.3 update by following these steps:

  1. Go to Settings
  2. Tap on General
  3. Click on Software Update
  4. The iOS 18.3 update alert will pop up
  5. Authenticate using your passcode

After these steps, reboot your iPhone, and the new iOS 18.3 version will be installed.

New Features and Update in iOS 18.3

The iOS 18.3 update brings several exciting features and improvements. One of the key additions is Visual Intelligence via the camera control button on all iPhone 16 models. This feature allows users to add events to their Calendar from posters or flyers and easily identify plants and animals.

The update also enhances notification summaries on iPhone 16 Pro and higher models, enabling users to manage settings for notification summaries directly from the lock screen. However, notification summaries for News and entertainment apps are temporarily unavailable and will be re-enabled once the feature is available.

Additionally, the iOS 18.3 update includes several bug fixes:

  • Calculator App: Fixes the bug that repeated the last mathematical operation when tapping the equals sign again.
  • Keyboard: Resolves an issue where the keyboard might disappear when initiating a typed Siri request.
  • Apple Music: Addresses an issue where audio playback continued until the song ended, even after closing the app.

Overall, the iOS 18.3 update offers a range of new features and improvements, making it a must-install for iPhone users. Whether it’s enhancing your device’s functionality or fixing pesky bugs, this update ensures a smoother and more efficient experience.

