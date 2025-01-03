Aprilia Tuono 457 Launch In India Soon: Key Features, Specs, And Expected Price Revealed

Aprilia is set to launch the Tuono 457 in India, a streetfighter variant of the RS 457. It features a 457cc twin-cylinder engine, 47.55PS power, and advanced features like ride modes, traction control, and a TFT display.

Aprilia is all set to take the Indian motorcycle market by storm with the much-anticipated launch of the Tuono 457. Recently listed on the official Aprilia India website, the Tuono 457 is a naked, street-fighter version of the renowned RS 457, marking a bold entry into the competitive mid-range motorcycle segment in India. The bike is expected to rival popular models such as the KTM Duke 390 and Yamaha MT-03, offering a more aggressive design and enhanced features at a potentially more affordable price.

The Tuono 457 was first showcased at the EICMA 2024 show and immediately garnered attention for its muscular design and premium features. True to its naked styling, the Tuono 457 ditches the fairing found on its RS 457 counterpart, providing a more upright and comfortable riding position for city commuters and enthusiasts alike. Its aggressive front end, with a triple full-LED headlight cluster, exudes a sporty aura. The bike will come in two distinct livery options – Piranha Red and Puma Grey – adding to its appeal.

Engine and Performance

At the heart of the Tuono 457 is a 457cc parallel-twin engine, which shares its roots with the RS 457. This powerhouse produces 47.55PS of power and a peak torque of 43.5Nm, ensuring that it packs a punch on both city streets and highways. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, with the possibility of a bi-directional quickshifter. The quickshifter option could be a game-changer for enthusiasts seeking smoother gear transitions, especially at higher revs.

Features and Technology

The Tuono 457 isn’t just about raw power; it also brings advanced features to the table. The motorcycle is equipped with an all-LED lighting system, offering better visibility and a modern touch. It also includes traction control and multiple ride modes, allowing riders to tailor the bike’s performance to different conditions. A color TFT console with Bluetooth connectivity is available, keeping riders connected and informed on the go.

The suspension setup of the Tuono 457 includes a pre-load adjustable USD fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear, ensuring a comfortable yet responsive ride. For braking, the bike features disc brakes at both ends, while the 17-inch alloy wheels are wrapped in a 110-section front tire and a 150-section rear tire, enhancing grip and stability. The frame, although similar to the RS 457, has been optimized for a more relaxed and enjoyable riding experience.

Launch and Pricing

The excitement surrounding the Aprilia Tuono 457 is palpable, with dealers already accepting unofficial bookings for the bike. A booking amount of Rs 10,000 is required, and deliveries are expected to begin in February 2025. Given that the Tuono 457 is listed on the official Aprilia India website, a launch appears imminent.

Competing with the Best

In terms of competition, the Tuono 457 will go head-to-head with the likes of the Yamaha MT-03 and the KTM Duke 390. While the Duke 390 offers a single-cylinder engine with 46 PS of power and 39Nm of torque, the Tuono 457’s twin-cylinder engine offers smoother power delivery, better balance, and instant power without lag, a clear advantage for riders looking for precision and durability.

With its impressive features, aggressive styling, and competitive pricing, the Aprilia Tuono 457 is all set to shake up the mid-range streetfighter segment in India. Enthusiasts and everyday riders alike will likely flock to Aprilia dealerships in February 2025 to experience the thrill of the Tuono 457 firsthand.

