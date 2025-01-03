Home
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

New Kia Syros Set To Launch In February; Pre-Bookings Now Open

Kia has started the new year with an exciting announcement: the bookings for its upcoming Syros SUV are now open. Interested buyers can secure their model with a token amount of ₹25,000.

New Kia Syros Set To Launch In February; Pre-Bookings Now Open

Kia has started the new year with an exciting announcement: the bookings for its upcoming Syros SUV are now open. Interested buyers can secure their model with a token amount of ₹25,000. While deliveries are expected to begin by mid-February 2025, Kia has also shared key details about the Syros, further raising anticipation for this feature-packed SUV.

Pricing Announcement at Bharat Mobility Expo

Although the Syros SUV will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, Kia plans to announce its official pricing on 1 February 2025, instead of at the event itself. With the unveiling of its features, the Syros is positioned as a competitive offering in the ₹11–₹18 lakh price range (on-road, Mumbai).

Key Features of the Kia Syros SUV

The Syros SUV combines a modern design with cutting-edge technology, making it a standout option in its segment. Let’s take a closer look at what it offers:

1. Interior Highlights

  • Dual 12.3-inch Screens: Integrated displays for infotainment and a digital instrument cluster.
  • Ventilated Seats: A first in its segment, offering both front and rear ventilated seats.
  • Premium Audio System: An 8-speaker Harman Kardon system for immersive sound.
  • Panoramic Sunroof: Enhances the cabin’s spacious feel.
  • Ambient Lighting: 64-color options to set the mood inside the vehicle.
  • Digital AC Controls: A sleek, futuristic feature for climate management.

2. Safety Features

  • Six Airbags: Provides essential protection for passengers.
  • 360-Degree Camera: Ensures safer parking and maneuvering.
  • ADAS Suite: Includes advanced driver-assistance features like lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

3. Powertrain Options

The Syros comes with two engine choices:

  • 1.0-Litre Turbo Petrol: Produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque.
  • 1.5-Litre Diesel: Generates 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), and a 6-speed automatic transmission (AT).

Should You Book the Kia Syros SUV?

The Kia Syros SUV is positioned as a value-for-money option for buyers looking for a well-rounded vehicle with modern features, comfort, and safety. Its combination of advanced tech, a stylish interior, and robust safety measures makes it a strong contender in its segment.

Price Expectations

With its premium features and multiple configurations, the Kia Syros SUV is expected to cost between ₹11 lakh and ₹18 lakh (on-road, Mumbai). The official prices will be revealed on 1 February 2025.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series To Offer Free Gemini Advanced Subscriptions: Here’s All You Need To Know

Filed under

Bharat Mobility Expo Kia Syros

