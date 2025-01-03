Samsung Galaxy S25 Series To Offer Free Gemini Advanced Subscriptions: Here’s All You Need To Know

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series is said to bring one of the most significant additions to its lineup through free subscriptions for Google’s Gemini Advanced, thereby enhancing its AI capabilities.

The news comes from an APK teardown by Android Authority, which suggests that this collaboration between Samsung and Google will give Galaxy S25 users access to advanced AI features.

The free Gemini Advanced subscription with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be a game-changer for AI features.

Free Gemini Advanced Subscription: What We Know

As per the Google app teardown, v15.511.27 beta, the Gemini Advanced subscription on the free level will be based on the variant of Galaxy S25. A 3-month free subscription comes with the Galaxy S25. However, a free six-month Gemini Advanced subscription accompanies the Galaxy S25 Plus. With the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the users get a free one-year subscription.

Gemini Advanced is part of Google’s next-generation AI technology, giving users access to the latest AI models, including the 1.5 Pro model. It also offers priority access to new features and integration with Google services like Gmail and Docs, along with 2TB of storage through Google One.

The value of the Gemini Advanced subscription is quite high. For example, in India, the subscription costs around ₹1,950 per month. For Galaxy S25 Ultra users, this would mean a year-long subscription that would amount to ₹23,400 in value, making the device even more attractive to potential buyers. In other regions, this could also mean significant savings, especially when bundled with the premium features of the device.

Gemini Advanced brings a totally new level of features to the new Galaxy S25 series, repositioning smartphones not only in terms of strong hardware but actually as advanced devices powered by artificial intelligence, guaranteeing an absolute user experience at its best quality. With regards to Apple launching its own AI-driven subscription service specifically for supported iPhones and Google itself integrating Gemini Advanced into its future Pixel devices, Samsung’s entry of Gemini Advanced is an honest attempt to move in line with the competition.

AI-Powered Galaxy S25

Samsung is no longer just balancing purely hardware spec-focused developments but is now balancing developments on higher software experiences, especially AI-powered features such as Gemini Advanced. The S25 series could have the high performance Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powered by the Gemini Advanced subscription, delivering an exceptional AI experience. This cutting-edge hardware, combined with cutting-edge software, might make the Galaxy S25 series stand out from other smartphone arrays in the marketplace.

The partnership between Samsung and Google appears to be part of a broader strategy to deliver more value to consumers beyond just raw performance specs. Bundling a subscription to one of the most capable AI services available, Samsung is positioning its flagship devices as more than just phones — they become AI-powered tools for a more intelligent and intuitive user experience.

Gemini Advanced gives users access to Google’s most powerful AI models, so it’s pretty much a holy grail for any advanced AI user, especially for writers and content creators at large and even someone looking to streamline their day.

The Advanced account will have a 1-million-token context window, priority access to new features, and integration with Google’s services like Gmail, Docs, and more. Also, the subscription gives users 2TB of cloud storage via Google One, making it an attractive offer to those who require considerable cloud storage along with very powerful AI tools.

