At What Time Is iOS 18 Releasing? Full Installation Guide And Key Features Explained

Apple is launching iOS 18 for eligible iPhones starting today, September 16. The newly introduced iPhone 16 series, which comes pre-installed with iOS 18, will be available on September 20, while older compatible models will start receiving the update from today.

First revealed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, iOS 18 brings numerous new features, a redesigned interface, and various enhancements to iPhone software. One major highlight, Apple Intelligence, will not be fully available until next month as a stable update. In India, the roll out is expected to begin at 10:30PM which means it will be available post afternoon in USA.

Key features of iOS 18:

Home Screen Customization:

iOS 18 provides more customization options, letting users rearrange apps and widgets with added flexibility. It also introduces new color themes and the ability to apply unique app icons specifically for dark mode.

Revamped Control Center:

The Control Center has been redesigned, making it easier to access smart home devices with a swipe-up gesture. It can now also be opened from the lock screen, and users can rearrange control tiles or access them faster using the Action Button.

App Lock for Privacy:

A highly requested feature, App Lock, allows users to lock individual apps and store them in a secure folder, ensuring greater privacy for sensitive information.

Messages App Enhancements:

The Messages app now supports cross-platform messaging through RCS and adds features such as emoji reactions, scheduled messages, dynamic text effects, and text formatting. For iPhone 14 and newer models, satellite messaging is available for remote communication.

Mail App Updates:

The Mail app offers improved sorting capabilities, with on-device categorization that organizes emails into categories like primary, transactions, promotions, and updates. This feature will be included in a future update.

Game Mode:

Borrowed from Macs, Game Mode will now be available on iPhones, optimizing performance to match game requirements.

Photos App Redesign:

The Photos app has been significantly redesigned, making it easier to organize and access photos, while smart features automatically create curated collections.

Audio and Siri Updates:

Siri now supports gesture-based commands, such as nodding to confirm actions, improving hands-free functionality. Additionally, iOS 18 introduces voice isolation for AirPods Pro, enhancing call clarity, and personalized spatial audio for gaming, which will be available later this year with the release of Need for Speed Mobile.

Apple Intelligence Features:

Apple Intelligence, the AI-driven feature set, will debut in beta as part of iOS 18.1 next month, with further updates to follow. These features will initially be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models and will be gradually rolled out to other regions and languages throughout 2024.

iOS 18 Will Be Eligible Devices For Which Devices?

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS, XS Max, XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

How to Install iOS 18?

Go to Settings.

Navigate to General, then select Software Update.

If the update is available, select ‘Download and Install.’

After downloading, choose to update immediately, install later, or set a reminder.

If you choose ‘Install,’ you may be prompted to enter your passcode to complete the process.

