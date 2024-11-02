Don’t Miss It: How To Watch Fortnite’s ‘Remix: The Prelude’ With Snoop Dogg And Ice Spice

Epic Games is gearing up for an exciting in-game event, blending music and gaming in a unique experience. This time, legendary artists Snoop Dogg and Ice Spice are set to take the stage for a performance in Times Square

Epic Games is gearing up for an exciting in-game event, blending music and gaming in a unique experience. This time, legendary artists Snoop Dogg and Ice Spice are set to take the stage for a performance in Times Square, New York City, which players can also enjoy from the comfort of Fortnite itself. Known for its spectacular musical events, Fortnite is about to elevate the experience as it wraps up its latest Marvel-themed season.

Event Highlights and Theme

Titled “Remix: The Prelude,” this event hints at a revival of popular elements from Fortnite’s Chapter 2 seasons. This approach mirrors last year’s Chapter 1-themed “OG” season, where nostalgia took center stage. Epic has already teased some intriguing remixes, including a character that fuses the muscular cat Meowscles with the iconic Midas.

Event Details: When and How to Watch

The “Remix: The Prelude” event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT. Epic advises players to log in early to secure their spot, as previous events have reached capacity quickly.

To catch the action in-game, players should jump into a Battle Royale or Zero Build match before the event starts and head to the Restored Reels location.

For those unable to participate directly within Fortnite, fear not—numerous streamers are likely to broadcast the event live on platforms like Twitch and YouTube, offering plenty of options to tune in.

