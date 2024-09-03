Free Aadhaar Service Stops On This Date, Check Deadline & Update Details

Making a major update to Aadhar Card, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has set September 14 as the final date for free Aadhaar detail updates. After this deadline, a fee of ₹50 will be applied for any updates

Making a major update to Aadhar Card, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has set September 14 as the final date for free Aadhaar detail updates. After this deadline, a fee of ₹50 will be applied for any updates.

Further, Aadhaar cards issued over ten years ago that haven’t been updated will now require new proof of identity and address documents for revalidation.

However, this free service will now solely be available on myAadhaar Portal.

How To Update Aadhar Card Online

In order to update your Aadhar Card easily, here are some of the simple steps to effectively complete this procedure.

1) Visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and log in utilizing Aadhaar number. Afterward, the OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

2) Review the identity and address details displayed in your profile.

3) If details are correct, click on the ‘I verify that the above details are correct’ tab.

4) Then, select the identity and address documents you wish to submit from the drop-down menus.

5) Upload the selected documents, ensuring each file is less than 2 MB and in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format.

6) In the end, Review & submit to complete the update of your Aadhaar details.

