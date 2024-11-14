General Motors Recalls 80,000 Vehicles – Find Out If Your Car Is Affected!

General Motors recalled 77,824 vehicles due to some defects in the software that controls the transmission module. In case it inadvertently moves the car forward, chances of an accident will certainly increase. The recall, according to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, affects mainly certain 2022-2023 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana models.

This recall was done due to faults in the transmission control module that caused the vehicle to shift when it should not. It might increase the possibility of a crash with the vehicle shifting into an unexpected gear. The problem is apparently concerned with the transmission control software causing the erratic behavior of the vehicle, especially on stopping and starting.

Another Big GM Recall News

This is a follow-up recall of over 461,000 vehicles that GM had earlier in the week due to some transmission control issues. The second recall applies to the following: Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2020 to 2022 model years, and then, the 2021 models for Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban.

How The Transmission Problem Works

As indicated by the documents of the NHTSA, a defect in the transmission control valve does exist. Owing to the passage of time, this valve might completely wear out. A number of times, such wear and tear cause the valve to fail and, thus, locks up the rear wheels of the vehicle. Harsh shifting can happen before the major failure takes place and locks the rear wheels of the vehicle.

To address this safety concern, GM has scheduled its rectification. To do this, dealerships will install the new version of the transmission control software that will check on the valve condition. This software would be able to identify excessive wear 10,000 miles before the wheels would eventually lock up. In case the software finds such excessive wear, the engine’s transmission would be limited to fifth gear, thus preventing the gears from downshifting further and possibly locking up the wheels.

The company is giving warranty coverage to the transmission repairs including the defective control valves. It also covers the necessary repairs to be done in case it happens. Owners who will be affected by the recall will receive letters from GM on December 9 as communication of the action taken in securing the repair service.

Timeline Of The Investigation

GM began its investigation in this case after a complaint was filed with U.S. safety regulators back in January. By July, GM began to investigate the issue on its own and even examined 1,888 complaints pointing out wheel lockups were involved with the problem in the transmissions by September. Then there were 11 incidents where vehicles swerved from the road with minor property damage reported and three minor injuries noted, though not resulting from any crashes.

Act Now To Ensure Your Vehicle Is Safe

If you are one of the lucky owners of a 2022-2023 Chevrolet Express or GMC Savana, among the other list of affected models, then be updated with this and act quickly. Keep in touch with your local GM dealer for any further updates on how to carry out the prescribed remedy. In the meantime, the GM should work on this matter but the owners be cautious so they would not expose the vehicle to further risks.

