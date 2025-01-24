Google Rolls Out Android 16 Beta 1 For Pixel Devices: Here Are New Features

Android 16 Beta 1 takes a leap forward in media creation and editing with the inclusion of the Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec. This new feature supports high-quality video recording and post-production, enabling users to capture and edit videos in resolutions up to 8K with HDR10/10+ support.

Google has officially started to roll out the first beta version of Android 16, the next major iteration of its mobile operating system. Several new features related to app compatibility, media quality, accessibility, and more have been introduced by Android 16 Beta 1, following a series of developer previews.

The update is now available to compatible Pixel devices as part of the Android Beta for Pixel program, which begins the release cycle for the platform.

What’s New in Android 16 Beta 1?

Major Updates for Large Screens

The Android 16 Beta 1 brings major improvements for large-screen devices like tablets and foldables. One notable change is phasing out all restrictions on the screen orientation and app resizability, hence allowing apps to run in any window size or aspect ratio. This update is intended to provide a much more flexible user experience for the use of such devices as book-style foldables and large tablets. Applications targeting API levels 36 and 37, in the future, will have to support resizable windows to enable seamless usage over a wide range of screen sizes.

Live Updates Notifications

Live Updates notifications are probably one of the standout features for Android 16 Beta 1, providing real-time activity updates on tasks such as food delivery, ride-sharing, and more. A user will find progress notifications complete with customizable icons, tracking progress, and markers for reaching the milestone. That makes it even easier to follow the status of your activities.

Advanced Media Capabilities

Android 16 Beta 1 takes a leap forward in media creation and editing with the inclusion of the Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec. This new feature supports high-quality video recording and post-production, enabling users to capture and edit videos in resolutions up to 8K with HDR10/10+ support. The APV codec ensures lossless video quality, making it ideal for professional-grade video content. It introduces a new API for camera app night mode scene detection that automatically switches the camera to low-light mode in third-party apps where needed.

Accessibility Improvements

Google further reiterates its commitment to accessibility by adding a host of new accessibility features to Android 16. New APIs enable developers to label ViewGroup elements without overriding child content and let apps now indicate which fields are required on a form. This should help apps be more friendly and accessible for everyone with various needs.

New Ranging APIs

Android 16 introduces the RangingManager API, which enables devices to measure distances and angles using technologies such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Ultra-Wideband, and Wi-Fi round trip time. This feature opens up new possibilities for location-based applications and services.

Other Notable Features and Enhancements

Android 16 Beta 1 also brings various system-level improvements and optimizations, such as:

Predictive Back Navigation: Enhanced back gesture animations for a more seamless navigation experience.

ART (Android Runtime) Updates: Performance enhancements, which may impact apps that use non-SDK interfaces.

Work Scheduling Fix: Better performance in lifecycle transitions for apps using the `scheduleAtFixedRate` method.

Broadcast Priority Changes: Order of delivery of broadcasts changed for broadcasts sent from the same process.

In addition, new system icons, UI improvements, bugs fixed, and general performance enhancement to provide a better user experience.

Supported Devices for Android 16 Beta 1

The new Android 16 Beta 1 version is now live for selected Google Pixel devices through the Android Beta for Pixel program. The upgrade is OTA (over-the-air) and features the January 2025 security patch. Some of the devices include:

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel Pro Fold

Automatic update for those already enrolled in the Android Beta program. But for those in the Android 15 QPR2 Beta, they should not take this update if they want to exit the beta program.

Release Timeline

According to Google, it has outlined the release timeline of Android 16. After the Beta 1 launch, beta releases will be conducted in the following order:

Android 16 Beta 2: February 2025

Android 16 Beta 3: March 2025

Android 16 Beta 4: April 2025

Final Release: April to May 2025

