Samsung Unveils ‘AI-Integrated’ Galaxy S25 Series With AI Agents: Here’s How It Works

One of the standout features about the Galaxy S25 series has to be its deployment of AI agents, sophisticated software systems to handle complex multi-step tasks and perform them within a limited user-interaction environment.

Samsung has launched its flagship Galaxy S25 series, and this year, the tech giant has placed a heavy emphasis on the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the mobile experience. The new smartphones are powered by Android 15 and One UI 7, with Samsung calling its latest platform “AI-integrated” to offer a more personalized, intuitive, and efficient experience.

Let’s first dive deep into what these agents are and how they contribute to the experience of the transformative Galaxy S25 series.

What Are AI Agents?

AI agents are intelligent software systems that take care of jobs that usually involve a lot of manual input by the user. These agents function autonomously so that users can automate repetitive, time-consuming procedures. Beyond recognizing natural language, AI agents can solve problems, make decisions, and even take action by influencing the environment or other applications.

These agents collect information and complete complex tasks through multimodal inputs, such as text, visuals, and audio. For instance, if a user requests an AI agent to organize their schedule, it doesn’t just create an event in the calendar; it can also review other apps or sources of information to consider available times and suggest the best schedule for the user. AI agents offer a level of sophistication that makes everyday interactions with technology smoother and more efficient.

Agentic AI Experience on the Galaxy S25 Series

The first series of smartphones that would popularize the idea of Agentic AI is the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

The experience begins with using the built-in Google Gemini AI assistant. The tool in question is far more powerful than a simple voice command for activating assistants. With the Galaxy S25 series, a wake-up phrase to start the assistant is no longer required. Instead, it can be activated via a side button, which offers a wide range of possibilities for cross-app functionality, multi-step tasks, and seamless integrations.

An example, such as asking the AI to input a calendar event, send an alert to the contact via WhatsApp, and schedule an alarm using a single phrase, is simply not possible by opening multiple applications and executing that step manually anymore. The smart AI agent understands all this without taking much time from you.

Cross-App Functionality with Advanced Tasks

With the Galaxy S25 series comes an enormous upgrade by having Gemini’s cross-app functionality in this series. Gemini has been integrated with both Samsung’s native applications of its suite, including Calendar, Notes, Clock, and Reminders, as well as Google’s suite, which includes Maps, Messages, and YouTube. This makes it possible for Gemini to perform complex tasks that would otherwise necessitate having to open multiple applications.

Imagine this scenario: You request Gemini for “high-protein vegetarian snack ideas,” and ask it to add the results to your Samsung Notes. So, Gemini shall do a Google search for relevant recipes, find something suitable, and automatically add that to a new note. No further work is expected from you.

Moreover, the new integration now allows AI assistants to interact with third-party apps such as Spotify and WhatsApp, among others, thus creating more potential for cross-platform integration and productivity.

Personalized and Intuitive Features

Another important feature that will be covered for the Galaxy S25 series is personalization and intuitiveness. For example, with the Now Brief, a person can select various apps and create a summary of the most relevant information, which the AI learns over time and adjusts output for better usage in anticipation of what the person may need.

Another good example of how Samsung has made its Galaxy S25 devices smarter is natural language search. With this tool, users can now use natural language to search for settings or options on their device. You no longer have to remember the exact name of a feature you are looking for. A simple description in words is enough for Gemini to understand and deliver results.

Google Gemini on Samsung Devices

The heart of the Galaxy S25 AI revolution is the Google Gemini assistant, which brings a wealth of new capabilities to Samsung’s devices. Integration with Samsung apps is particularly noteworthy. Previously, assistants like Google Assistant operated independently from Samsung’s ecosystem, but with this new collaboration, Gemini can now seamlessly work with Samsung’s proprietary apps and services.

For example, a user could request that Gemini search for a vegetarian recipe that contains lots of protein and insert it into their Samsung Notes and even generate a shopping list for ingredients in that recipe—all at the same time. This integration is intended to reduce friction and make life easier for users.

The company is also including the Gemini Live feature announced previously at Google I/O for real-time, multimodal interactions.

Users can interact with Gemini in real-time about pictures, documents, or even YouTube videos. Users can tap “Talk Live about this” to ask for information or an explanation of any picture or video, and Gemini will provide context or suggestions. This feature is expected to be updated further, including screen sharing and live video streaming capabilities in the near future.

Circle to Search

The other interesting AI-powered tool that comes with the Galaxy S25 series is Circle to Search.

This tool has been heavily upgraded to be more powerful than ever. Circle to Search allows users to engage with any image on their screen to get further information. It can now recognize phone numbers, e-mail addresses, and URLs within an image and will present the user with the option to interact with them right here—for example, dialing a phone number or opening a website. It can also identify songs playing in videos.

If you’re watching a video, want to know what song is playing in the background, or want it to identify the music track right at the moment using Circle to Search, it’s available. The feature also has AI Overviews, summarizing the highlighted objects or trending images with AI generations, and giving related links. Great for getting the context or diving in deeper with something that caught your attention.

Apart from those daily operations, the Galaxy S25 series, driven by Gemini, will be able to take more serious requests. Users could take a photo of a foreign language menu—for example, French—and ask Gemini to translate it into their own, suggesting which to order in relation to the users’ budget. Such applied usage of AI has further scope through other use cases, such as taking a picture of contents within your refrigerator and asking the assistant for recipes.

