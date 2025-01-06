Google Unveils Gemini AI Upgrade For Google TV At CES 2025

Google has introduced its advanced Gemini AI technology to third-party TVs for the first time at the CES 2025.

At the CES 2025 technology conference, Alphabet Inc. announced a significant upgrade to its Google TV operating system.

It has introduced its advanced Gemini AI technology to third-party TVs for the first time, Bloomberg reported.

The update enhances the Google Assistant voice-control system, bringing more natural voice commands, improved content search capabilities, and deeper integration with YouTube.

Key Features of the Gemini AI Integration

The Gemini AI upgrade, set for release later this year, introduces conversational AI capabilities, allowing users to engage in back-and-forth dialogue with their TVs without repeatedly saying the “Hey Google” phrase.

During the CES demo, Google demonstrated how users could request videos saved in their Google Photos account with seamless, conversational commands, eliminating the need for rigid phrasing.

Gemini is now being integrated into third-party TVs from brands such as Sony, Hisense, and TCL. Previously, these features were limited to Google’s own streaming box launched in 2024.

By expanding Gemini’s capabilities across devices, Alphabet aims to position Google TV as a strong competitor against other television operating systems from Samsung, Amazon, and Roku.

“Always-On” Mode for Smarter Interaction

Another major innovation previewed at CES was the “always-on” mode for select Google-powered TVs. This feature utilizes proximity sensors to detect a user’s presence and display personalized information such as news updates, weather forecasts, and other relevant content.

TCL will be the first manufacturer to implement this feature in late 2025, followed by Hisense in 2026.

ALSO READ: CES 2025 Focuses on AI, Quantum Breakthroughs, And Sustainable Solutions