Hero XPulse 210 Teased For EICMA 2024: A Closer Look At What’s Coming

Motorcycles face certain restrictions in India, particularly on access-controlled expressways where they are not permitted. Additionally, many older highways are in less-than-ideal condition, which makes Adventure (ADV) motorcycles particularly well-suited for the diverse riding environments across the country. Leading the charge in this segment is Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, which has been successfully selling its dual-sport motorcycle, the Xpulse 200, for several years. The company is now gearing up to launch the updated Hero Xpulse 210.

A new teaser released by Hero MotoCorp hints at the impending arrival of the Xpulse 210, featuring the tagline, “The future of adventure awaits you at EICMA ’24. Watch it take shape.” The teaser showcases a motorcycle headlight that closely resembles that of the current Xpulse 200. However, a deeper dive into the image reveals that it was sourced from Hyperrider, an aftermarket accessory vendor. This isn’t the first instance of an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) utilizing an image of an existing product for promotional purposes.

The 2025 Hero Xpulse 210 has been in development for a while, with several sightings of test models, including one adorned in camouflage, at various locations across India, including the challenging terrains of Ladakh. The upcoming model is expected to feature a new engine that offers a modest increase in both power and torque, potentially coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. For complete details, enthusiasts will have to wait for its official showcase at the EICMA event later this year.

With the promise of improved performance and features, the Hero Xpulse 210 aims to enhance the riding experience for adventure enthusiasts in India, solidifying its position in the growing ADV segment.

Also Read: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releasing Tomorrow: Microsoft’s Xbox Game