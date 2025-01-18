Instagram Rolls Out Two New Reels Features Amid Looming TikTok Ban In The U.S.

The updates come just as TikTok, one of Instagram’s biggest competitors in the short-form video space, faces a ban in the U.S. following a SC ruling.

With TikTok facing a potential ban in the United States, Instagram is capitalizing on it by introducing two new features to enhance its Reels platform.

These updates are aimed at improving user engagement and fostering community connections, positioning Instagram as a viable alternative for TikTok users seeking a new home for short-form video content.

What Are the New Features?

Discover Content Through Social Connections:

Instagram has introduced a new feature allowing users to see Reels that their friends and followers have liked or commented on. This addition, accessible via the Reels tab, creates a more social and personalized browsing experience.

A dedicated section will display content with profile pictures of users who engaged with it, along with icons indicating likes or comments.

Reply Bar for Easier Conversations:

A new reply bar will appear alongside Reels, enabling users to start conversations about the videos directly. For example, users can reply to a friend’s engagement (like or comment) as their profile picture and interaction icon float across the screen. Replies are sent as direct messages, creating a seamless communication experience.

Why Now?

The updates come just as TikTok, one of Instagram’s biggest competitors in the short-form video space, faces a potential ban in the U.S. following a Supreme Court ruling.

TikTok users, especially creators who rely on social media platforms for income now can shift full fledgedly to Instagram.

By enhancing Reels, Instagram aims to attract this displaced audience, offering features that encourage both entertainment and social interaction.

For users, these new features make it easier to connect with friends and discover trending content. Creators, meanwhile, stand to benefit from increased visibility, as their content may now reach beyond their follower base through friend-to-friend interactions.

A Strategic Move by Instagram?

Instagram’s parent company, Meta, is positioning itself to fill the gap left by TikTok’s absence in the U.S. While competitors like RedNote are gaining traction, particularly among TikTok users protesting the ban, Instagram’s established global presence and monetization options make it an attractive platform for creators.

