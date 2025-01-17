Here’s How An Apple Watch Became A ‘Lifesaver’ For A Massachusetts Man After A Deadly Car Crash

With its technology to detect crashes, the Apple Watch had determined the accident and had dialed the first responders.

A 55-year-old man from Easthampton, Massachusetts, owes his life to his Apple Watch after a bizarre car accident that flipped his vehicle upside down into a neighbor’s swimming pool. Brent Hill’s harrowing experience highlights how modern technology, particularly wearable devices, can be lifesaving in critical situations.

On the night of the 16th, Hill was driving home when he began feeling sick. He passed out soon thereafter, and his car veered off the road, crashing through a garage and landing upside down in a pool. Dazed and confused, Hill awoke to find himself trapped in the overturned vehicle, underwater. Initially, he thought he was hearing the voice of the deceased, but to his surprise, the voice was coming from his Apple Watch.

With its technology to detect crashes, the Apple Watch had determined the accident and had dialed the first responders. The gadget also helped to keep Hill relatively calm, making him believe help was on its way. “I think I would have drowned if it wasn’t for the watch,” said Hill, reflecting on how the device kept him calm while he waited for aid.

Then, rescue teams managed to rescue Hill from the pool just in time. From the security cameras, it was revealed that when Hill lost consciousness, his car accelerated uncontrollably with his foot on the gas pedal. Even though the accident was severe, Hill only had minor injuries.

Elizabeth Laprade-Appelquist, Hill’s neighbor, whose garage and pool were damaged in the accident, was amazed by the role the Apple Watch played in the situation. “My husband and I phoned 911, but they were talking to the driver through his watch already,” she said. “It was amazing to say the least, and how well it integrated.”

Hill, who now calls the Apple Watch a “lifesaver,” wants to spread awareness of the device’s features, particularly its crash detection capability. “It is not a toy; it is a lifesaver,” he emphasized.

Modern smartwatches—the Apple Watch in particular—are today equipped with advanced safety features of fall detection and heart rate and crash notifications, among others. Hill’s situation is a brilliant example of such innovations that do make a critical difference in real emergencies, therefore giving peace and potentially saving some lives when such seconds count most.

ALSO READ: Flipkart Sale: iPhone 16 Pro With 10% Discount, Pixel 8a Up To 33% Off And More Deals