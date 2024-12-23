Looking To Upgrade Your Car? Block Your Dates From January 17 To 22 For Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Expect an exciting showcase of cutting-edge models, futuristic concepts, and groundbreaking electric vehicles (EVs) from top brands. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store!

This second edition promises to be India’s largest automotive event, featuring over 34 automakers, 800+ OEMs, and 1,000 brands. With a massive footprint of 21.5 lakh sq ft, the expo will take place at three prime locations in the National Capital Region (NCR): Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, and the India International Convention & Expo Centre in Yashobhoomi, Dwarka.

Expect an exciting showcase of cutting-edge models, futuristic concepts, and groundbreaking electric vehicles (EVs) from top brands. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store!

Major Car Brands and Key Launches at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

The Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 is gearing up to be the event of the year for car enthusiasts. With a record-breaking anticipated footfall of over 5 lakh visitors, automakers are ready to unveil some of their most exciting new models. Here’s what we can expect from the biggest brands in the industry:

Maruti Suzuki: The e Vitara Electric SUV

Maruti Suzuki will introduce its first-ever electric SUV, the e Vitara. Built on the eVX electric concept, this model will compete with rivals like the Tata Curvv.ev and Hyundai Creta EV. It’s expected to come in two variants with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs, offering impressive range and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain in higher trims.

Hyundai India: Creta EV and More

Hyundai India will debut its much-anticipated Creta EV at the expo. This electric SUV will be joined by other exciting models like the Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 9, both making their India debut at the event.

Tata Motors: Sierra EV and Avinya Concepts

Tata Motors will showcase its electric concept cars, the Sierra EV and Avinya, alongside recently launched models. Both vehicles demonstrate Tata’s commitment to the electric future, combining innovative designs with sustainable driving options.

Mahindra Auto: The EV 6, EV 9e, and XUV700 EV Concept

Mahindra will showcase its latest EVs, the EV 6 and EV 9e, at the expo, along with the electric version of the Mahindra XUV700. The brand continues to push boundaries in the electric vehicle market.

Kia India: The Syros SUV and More

Kia India will launch the highly anticipated Syros subcompact SUV at the expo. Along with this, expect to see the Kia EV9 and the recently launched Kia Carnival, a perfect blend of comfort and luxury.

MG Motor India: Cyberster Coupe and Limited Editions

MG Motor India is set to showcase the Cyberster coupe, known for its impressive 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.2 seconds. MG will also display limited-edition models alongside its existing electric vehicle range.

Toyota: The New-Gen Fortuner

Toyota will reveal the highly awaited new-gen Fortuner at the event. Featuring a sleek new design, enhanced features like a 360-degree camera, and a larger touchscreen, the new Fortuner is expected to be a game-changer.

Volkswagen India: Electric SUV Range

Volkswagen will present its electric SUVs, the ID.4 and ID.6, at the expo. Both models are expected to deliver over 450 km on a single charge, with both single-motor and dual-motor options.

Skoda Auto: A Range of New Models

Skoda will unveil several exciting models, including the Skoda Kylaq, Skoda Kodiaq, and the Skoda Octavia RS, known for its performance. Additionally, the Skoda Enyaq 4 will be showcased alongside traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

Honda Cars India: Amaze and More

Honda will display the recently launched Honda Amaze along with its other popular models like the Honda Elevate and Honda City e:HEV. Expect a showcase of Honda’s latest innovations in both electric and hybrid vehicles.

Event Details: