Marvel Rivals: Full Hero Lineup Revealed Ahead Of December 6 Launch

With just a day left before its December 6 release, Marvel Rivals has finally unveiled the full roster of heroes and villains that will grace the game at launch. Developed by NetEase, Marvel Rivals has been compared to Overwatch in its gameplay, but it’s the game’s striking visual style that stands out, even among decades of Marvel adaptations. Fans will find the aesthetics refreshing and a perfect match for the beloved characters.

Complete List of Characters at Launch

Here’s the full roster, including the recent late additions:

Adam Warlock

Black Panther

Black Widow

Captain America

Cloak and Dagger

Doctor Strange

Groot

Hawkeye

Hela

Hulk

Iron Fist

Iron Man

Jeff the Land Shark

Loki

Luna Snow

Magik

Magneto

Mantis

Moon Knight

Namor

Peni Parker

Psylocke

Punisher

Rocket Raccoon

Scarlet Witch

Spider-Man

Squirrel Girl

Star-LordStorm

Thor

Venom

Winter Soldier

Wolverine

Last-Minute Additions and Unique Picks

Among the late additions were some major figures like Wolverine and unexpected choices such as Squirrel Girl, voiced by Milana Vayntrub, who was once set to play her in a live-action role. Other notable last-minute entries included Black Widow, Cloak and Dagger, and Iron Fist. One of the most exciting tidbits shared was the “fastball special” combo move between Hulk and Wolverine, a fan-favorite comic moment where Hulk hurls Wolverine at enemies—something that could even make an appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars with Hugh Jackman reprising his role.

Mutants, Avengers, and the Rest of the Crew

The game boasts a solid representation of Marvel’s most iconic characters. Six mutants made the cut: Storm, Wolverine, Namor, Psylocke, Magik, and Magneto. While this is impressive, it does leave out some major names like Cyclops, Cable, Jean Grey, Iceman, Professor X, and Beast, among others. The Avengers side is well-represented with all six core members from the films and additional characters like Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, and Spider-Man. However, fans will need to wait for the inclusion of Ultron, Thanos, and Kang. On a unique note, Galacta, daughter of Galactus, will also be part of the lineup.

A Few Unique Characters to Keep an Eye On

The most intriguing picks in the game are likely Luna Snow, Peni Parker, Squirrel Girl, and Jeff the Land Shark. These lesser-known heroes show that the developers wanted more than just the mainstream Marvel roster. Fans are also excited to see how Cloak and Dagger will be played, given their distinct powers and partnership.

