Wednesday, December 11, 2024
we-woman
Microsoft 365 Experiences Widespread Outage, Affecting Outlook, OneDrive, and Teams

The disruption began at approximately 2:34 PM UTC and was first reported on Downdetector.

Microsoft 365 Experiences Widespread Outage, Affecting Outlook, OneDrive, and Teams

Microsoft 365 is experiencing a significant outage, impacting key services such as Outlook, OneDrive, and Microsoft Teams for users worldwide.

The disruption began at approximately 2:34 PM UTC and was first reported on Downdetector. By 3:19 PM IST, users in India were among the first to experience difficulties, with complaints peaking around 6:19 PM UTC.

The outage has left many unable to access critical documents, emails, and communication tools, severely affecting businesses and individual users who rely on Microsoft’s cloud-based services.

Microsoft’s Statement

In response to the issue, Microsoft acknowledged the disruption on its Microsoft 365 status page, stating that it is actively investigating the root cause. The company also provided a temporary workaround, advising users to access Microsoft 365 apps and documents through desktop applications while the issue is being addressed.

“We’re investigating an issue where some users may be unable to access Microsoft 365 apps for the web,” the company said in a statement. “We’re reviewing service monitoring telemetry to isolate the root cause and develop a remediation plan.”

This marks the second Microsoft 365 outage in two weeks. The previous disruption also impacted Outlook, OneDrive, and Teams, causing widespread service interruptions.

Microsoft has not yet provided a specific timeframe for when services will be fully restored, but users are encouraged to monitor the admin center for the latest updates.

