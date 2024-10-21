Microsoft To Let Clients Build AI Agents For Routine Tasks From Nov

Microsoft is set to enable its clients to create autonomous AI agents starting next month, as part of its strategy to capitalize on the growing demand for AI technologies amidst increasing scrutiny of its significant investments in the sector.

The company is promoting these autonomous agents—programs that require minimal human involvement—as “apps for an AI-driven world.” These agents can handle tasks such as responding to client inquiries, identifying sales leads, and managing inventory.

Other major tech firms, including Salesforce, have also highlighted the potential of such agents, which analysts believe could offer companies a more straightforward way to monetize their substantial AI investments.

Beginning in November, Microsoft will allow customers to use Copilot Studio—an application that requires minimal coding knowledge—to create these agents in public preview. The agents will leverage a mix of AI models developed both in-house and by OpenAI.

Additionally, Microsoft is launching ten pre-built agents designed to assist with routine tasks, such as supply chain management, expense tracking, and client communications.

In a demonstration, McKinsey & Co, which had early access to the tools, showcased an agent capable of managing client inquiries by reviewing interaction histories, identifying the appropriate consultant, and scheduling follow-up meetings.

“The concept is that Copilot (the company’s chatbot) serves as the user interface for AI,” Charles Lamanna, Microsoft’s corporate vice president for business and industry Copilot, explained to Reuters. “Every employee will have a Copilot, their personal AI agent, which they will use to interact with the multitude of AI agents available.”

Tech companies are under pressure to deliver returns on their AI investments. Microsoft’s shares dropped 2.8% in the September quarter, lagging behind the S&P 500, though they are still over 10% higher year-to-date.

Concerns have been raised recently about the pace of Copilot adoption. A survey conducted by research firm Gartner in August revealed that the majority of 152 IT organizations surveyed had not advanced their Copilot initiatives beyond the pilot phase.