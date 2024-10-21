Elon Musk: ‘Increasing My Risk Of Being Assassinated’ Over Support To Trump

Elon Musk offered $47 and later $100 to individuals who referred others to sign the petition backing Trump's campaign.

Elon Musk, known for his outspoken views and significant presence in the tech industry, is now openly supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. However, his bold stance has led to a shocking accusation: Musk claims that the mainstream media is actively encouraging his assassination due to his political involvement.

During a rally in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, Musk expressed his concerns about the personal risks he’s facing by engaging in politics. “I’m increasing my risk of being assassinated by engaging in politics. So, dramatically increasing my risk of being assassinated and engaging in politics are not what I want to do,” Musk said in his address. He emphasized that while he doesn’t have a “death wish,” the stakes are too high for him to remain silent. “I really feel I have no choice but to do it, and that’s the reason,” he added.

Following the rally, Musk took to X and Shared a video of his Pennsylvania speech, he wrote, “With their relentless hit pieces, legacy mainstream media are actively encouraging the assassination of @realDonaldTrump and now me.”

Financial Backing for Trump’s Campaign

Musk’s support for Trump goes beyond public endorsements. The tech mogul has reportedly contributed at least $70 million to aid the former president’s campaign. In addition to this financial contribution, Musk has launched a unique initiative through his political action committee (PAC), offering significant financial incentives to voters.

Musk’s America PAC has pledged to give away $1 million to individuals who sign a petition backing the First and Second Amendments of the U.S. Constitution—aimed at protecting freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. The PAC has also embarked on a voter registration tour in Pennsylvania, with the goal of mobilizing voters in support of Trump. The group is targeting key states beyond Pennsylvania as well, hoping to sway crucial swing-state voters.

Leveraging Financial Incentives for Political Engagement

This is not the first time Musk has offered financial rewards in a political context. He has previously taken to X, offering $47 and later $100 to individuals who referred others to sign the petition backing Trump’s campaign. This strategy marks an unconventional approach to voter engagement, one that merges financial incentives with political activism.

Musk’s involvement in the 2024 election has raised eyebrows, given his immense influence and wealth. While some view him as a necessary disruptor in the political landscape, others criticize his actions, arguing that his unprecedented financial influence may distort democratic processes.

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, Musk’s role is likely to remain a point of contention, with his claims of media-fueled threats and his financial backing of Trump only adding to the political drama.

