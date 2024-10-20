Elon Musk: Does $1 Million Petition Signing Offer By Tesla CEO Violate Campaign Finance Laws?

Billionaire Elon Musk has increased his financial incentive for registered voters in swing states to sign a conservative-leaning petition. On Saturday, he announced that his pro-Trump super PAC would award $1 million to a randomly chosen signee each day until the upcoming election.

Musk first introduced this petition and referral program in early October through his America PAC, which supports the First and Second Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

Initially, registered voters in Pennsylvania were offered $47 to sign the petition. However, this week, the amount was raised to $100, with Musk unveiling the $1 million daily giveaway during a town hall in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Importance of swing states

Musk expressed that the aim is to gather between 1 million and 2 million voters from key battleground states to sign the petition, noting that this would send a strong message to politicians about the importance of these states in the election.

The new giveaway applies to any registered voter in a swing state who signs the petition. During the town hall, Musk presented the first check to a randomly chosen individual from the crowd, who was greeted with applause. Musk explained that the only expectation for receiving the money is that the recipient becomes a spokesperson for the petition.

The recipient expressed gratitude and mentioned being a fan of Musk. Musk acknowledged that the million-dollar giveaway was part of an effort to attract media attention to the petition.

Following a pro-Trump town hall on Thursday in Pennsylvania, Musk announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he had doubled the financial reward for Pennsylvanians who engage with the petition, raising the amount from $47 to $100.

Elon Musk sets deadline

In the post, Musk explained that both registered Pennsylvania voters and their referrers would receive $100 for signing the petition, which advocates for free speech and the right to bear arms. The checks, he said, would be mailed to the voters’ registered addresses.

Musk set a deadline for signing the petition on Monday, coinciding with the last day for voter registration in Pennsylvania.

This program appears to avoid campaign finance law violations, as payments are made for signing the petition and referring other voters, rather than directly for voter registration.

Despite previously claiming to remain politically neutral, Musk has shifted to publicly supporting conservative causes since taking control of X. He has urged swing state voters, especially in Pennsylvania, to support former President Donald Trump, stating that the 2024 election will be critical for America’s future and Western civilization.

Elon Musk endorses Trump

Over the summer, Musk endorsed Trump and has since increased his support, including a $75 million donation to his own pro-Trump super PAC. Musk also joined Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania and plans to continue hosting town halls there, considering the state crucial to the election’s outcome.

Harris campaign has not commented regarding Musk’s million-dollar incentive.

On X, where Musk has over 200 million followers, he has consistently shared controversial opinions on immigration, free speech, and voter fraud.

Musk’s America PAC has also run voter registration ads on Facebook and Instagram in swing states. In August, the PAC collected voter data but directed only certain zip codes to official voter registration resources, sparking controversy. Investigations by election officials in Michigan and North Carolina were launched, but Michigan concluded that no violations of state campaign finance law were found.

Is the move legal?

Federal law prohibits payments for voter registration or voting in federal elections, but offering financial incentives for signing petitions is legal. Musk’s PAC provides compensation solely for petition referrals, staying within the boundaries of federal election laws. Critics argue that this program could indirectly influence voter turnout or be used for data collection purposes, though it remains legally compliant.

Trump has indicated plans to appoint Musk to a government efficiency commission if re-elected, aligning Musk’s political actions with his campaign goals. Musk’s PAC maintains that Democrats pose a risk to constitutional rights, particularly regarding free speech and the Second Amendment, referencing recent debates over voter ID laws in states like California.

The legality of Musk’s initiative depends on the difference between petition signing and voter registration. Since the program does not involve voter registration or incentivize voting, it is considered lawful under current US election regulations.

