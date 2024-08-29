Mukesh Ambani Unveils Jio AI-Cloud and Jio Brain, Launch Scheduled For Diwali

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani unveiled the "Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer" during the company's 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday.

This new initiative will provide Jio users with up to 100 GB of free cloud storage, and is slated to launch around Diwali this year.

“We are excited to introduce the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer, which will give Jio users up to 100 GB of free cloud storage to securely store and access their digital content. This launch, timed for Diwali, will bring affordable and powerful cloud storage and AI services to everyone.” said Mukesh Ambani.

While launching this offer, Ambani highlighted that the offer aims to make cloud data storage and AI-powered services accessible across India.

Further, Reliance’s telecom arm, Jio, is also developing a suite of tools and platforms under the name “Jio Brain” to facilitate AI adoption.

Later, he also emphasised Jio’s achievements in advancing India’s digital infrastructure, saying, “Jio has transformed India’s 5G landscape, achieving the world’s fastest 5G adoption with over 130 million customers in just two years.”

He further outlined Jio’s vision for democratizing AI, stating, “Our aim is to make AI accessible to everyone, everywhere. With Jio’s AI Everywhere For Everyone vision, we are committed to providing affordable AI models and services across India. We are also developing large-scale AI-ready data centers in Jamnagar, powered by Reliance’s green energy, reflecting our dedication to sustainability.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) Akash Ambani introduced a new service called Jio Phonecall AI. While launching the new service, he said “Jio Phonecall AI can record, store, and automatically transcribe calls into text. It can also summarize and translate conversations, making them searchable and shareable across languages with just a few clicks.”

