Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Overwatch: Classic – What’s New In The Nostalgic 2016 Event?

Overwatch fans can relive the classic 2016 gameplay in Overwatch 2 with new limited-time events, bringing back old heroes, abilities, and maps for a nostalgic experience.

Overwatch: Classic – What’s New In The Nostalgic 2016 Event?

Overwatch has been quite a journey since its launch way back in 2016, but for some fans who are wishing for something from the old days, Blizzard has Blizzard bringing back the good old classic gameplay of Overwatch through new limited-time events in Overwatch 2. Immerse your self in Overwatch: Classic: that early days of the game, wild battles of 6v6 amidst heroes one loves.  Get ready to relive that nostalgia -overpowered abilities to electrifying team fights.

Overwatch: Classic – What’s In It For Me?

The first Overwatch: Classic will take the players back to where the original 2016 launch of Overwatch was first available. It will host the very first 21 heroes and 12 maps from Patch 1.0. From the unpredictable Moth Meta, to triple-tanking the Goats strategy, past metas, hero abilities, and gameplay mechanics will all be represented in a very trying attempt to make classic Overwatch revive itself.

Old Heroes, Old Abilities, New Fun

This event will split heroes into their classes, but you don’t have to strictly adhere to the Attackers vs. Defenders type of classification. This event is going to be played with No Hero Limits for the first few days like the original game so don’t hold back, stack six of the same hero in your team comps, and then they enforce hero limits.

Unique moments of gameplay will be expected: that sprees of killing precision by Widowmaker, Scatter Arrows by Hanzo, and teleportation shenanigans by Symmetra would do. Neither would it forget Mercy, resurrecting you from the wastes, perhaps even when your killstreak is only 2 away from a quintuple elimination.

Faster Ultimates, Chaos Battles

Unlike with Overwatch 2 updates, the players on Overwatch: Classic will enjoy faster Ultimate charging since the cost of Ultimate Charge was significantly low in 2016. Besides that, heroes can salvage part of their ultimate charge if interrupted. That creates even more strategic gameplay moments. Health pools, damage outputs, and projectile sizes will all be transferred to a previous state in Season 9, meaning it will all be a true throwback experience.

Overwatch: Classic Heroes

Offense Heroes:

  • Cassidy
  • Genji
  • Pharah
  • Reaper
  • Soldier: 76
  • Tracer

Defense Heroes:

  • Bastion
  • Hanzo
  • Junkrat
  • Mei
  • Torbjörn
  • Widowmaker

Tank Heroes:

  • D.Va
  • Reinhardt
  • Roadhog
  • Winston
  • Zarya

Support Heroes:

  • Lúcio
  • Mercy
  • Symmetra
  • Zenyatta

Classic Maps – A Walk Down Memory Lane

The Overwatch: Classic event will be seeing the original 12 launch maps from Patch 1.0 across four game modes: Assault, Escort, Hybrid, and Control. These maps bring back familiar battlegrounds, from the sun-drenched streets of Dorado to the icy corridors of Volskaya Industries. Prepare for epic showdowns on the following maps:

Assault Maps

  • Hanamura
  • Temple of Anubis
  • Volskaya Industries
  • Control Maps
  • Ilios
  • Lijang Tower
  • Nepal
  • Escort Maps
  • Dorado
  • Route 66
  • Watchpoint: Gibraltar

Hybrid Maps

Both the Assault and Escort modes can be combined together in the hybrid maps to create a challenge both for the attackers and defenders.

ALSO READ: OpenAI Launches Real-Time Search Feature in ChatGPT, Taking on Google and Bing

Filed under

Blizzard Overwatch 2 Overwatch Classic
