Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

OxygenOS 15: Is Your OnePlus Device Eligible For The New AI-Powered Update? — CHECK IT OUT HERE!

OnePlus is taking its user experience to the next level with a collection of AI-powered features designed to make day-to-day tasks more intuitive and efficient. (Read more below)

OxygenOS 15: Is Your OnePlus Device Eligible For The New AI-Powered Update? — CHECK IT OUT HERE!

OnePlus has officially unveiled OxygenOS 15, promising a significantly faster, more dynamic experience over its predecessor, OxygenOS 14. Released on October 27, OxygenOS 15 brings a suite of exciting features primarily driven by artificial intelligence (AI), alongside upgraded animations and optimized storage usage. Here’s a closer look at what’s new and whether your device qualifies for the update.

Key AI-Powered Features of OxygenOS 15

OnePlus is taking its user experience to the next level with a collection of AI-powered features designed to make day-to-day tasks more intuitive and efficient. Here’s a breakdown of the standout additions:

  1. AI Detail Boost: The new AI Detail Boost feature enhances low-resolution or cropped images, converting them into sharp 4K quality, making every detail crystal clear.
  2. AI Reflection Eraser: Say goodbye to unwanted reflections. This feature allows users to remove even the strongest reflections with just a single tap, perfect for clearer photos.
  3. AI Unblur: No need for third-party apps to fix blurry photos anymore. The AI Unblur feature restores clarity to any blurred image, saving you time and effort.
  4. Intelligent Search: This upgrade enhances your search results with human-like responses. Now, searching on your device will feel more like a conversation, providing results in a more intuitive, conversational format.
  5. Circle to Search: Previously available only on Android 14 devices, this feature has been integrated into OxygenOS 15, further enhancing search functionality.

In addition to these AI features, OxygenOS 15 includes new performance enhancements:

  • Parallel Processing: This feature allows users to open and close up to 20 apps in rapid succession, achieving speeds faster than those on iOS.
  • Optimized Storage: The update enables the OS to use 20% less storage, freeing up space for users to store more content.

Eligible Devices for OxygenOS 15 Update

Wondering if your device is eligible? Here’s the complete rollout schedule:

  • October 2024: The update arrives first for the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, and OnePlus 12R (Genshin Impact Edition).
  • November 2024: Owners of the OnePlus Open and OnePlus Pad 2 can expect the update to reach their devices.
  • December 2024: Devices including the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Nord 4 CE, OnePlus Nord 4 CE Lite, and OnePlus Pad will become eligible.
  • Early 2025: The final rollout will bring the update to the OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus 10T, and OnePlus 10 Pro.

This phased release ensures that each device receives the update efficiently, allowing OnePlus to monitor and address any issues swiftly. For real-time information, OnePlus encourages users to download the BhooKamp app.

With this update, OnePlus is doubling down on its commitment to delivering a seamless, AI-driven experience, making it easier to capture perfect photos, manage storage, and enjoy a more conversational and interactive search function. Stay tuned to see how these new features enhance your smartphone experience.

ALSO READ: Who Are The Key Players In The Jet Engine Manufacturing Market? Check It Out

Filed under

AI detail boost AI reflection eraser AI unblur AI-powered features OnePlus eligible devices OnePlus OxygenOS 15 OnePlus software update OxygenOS 15 update
Advertisement

Also Read

Ukrainian Forces Ready As Russia Mobilizes North Korean Soldiers For Offense

Ukrainian Forces Ready As Russia Mobilizes North Korean Soldiers For Offense

Joe Biden Praises Harris In Diwali Event, Says ‘She Has More Experience…’

Joe Biden Praises Harris In Diwali Event, Says ‘She Has More Experience…’

Yogi Government Focuses on Dialogue and Inclusive Maha Kumbh Planning

Yogi Government Focuses on Dialogue and Inclusive Maha Kumbh Planning

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight, Fans Say, ‘Glad It Was Heath Ledger’

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight,...

Why Terrorists Attack Polio Workers In Pakistan? Western Scheme To Sterilize….

Why Terrorists Attack Polio Workers In Pakistan? Western Scheme To Sterilize….

Entertainment

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight, Fans Say, ‘Glad It Was Heath Ledger’

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight,

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt UGLY

When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Said On Breakup Rumours with Malaika Arora

Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Said On Breakup Rumours with Malaika Arora

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox