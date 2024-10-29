OnePlus is taking its user experience to the next level with a collection of AI-powered features designed to make day-to-day tasks more intuitive and efficient. (Read more below)

OnePlus has officially unveiled OxygenOS 15, promising a significantly faster, more dynamic experience over its predecessor, OxygenOS 14. Released on October 27, OxygenOS 15 brings a suite of exciting features primarily driven by artificial intelligence (AI), alongside upgraded animations and optimized storage usage. Here’s a closer look at what’s new and whether your device qualifies for the update.

Key AI-Powered Features of OxygenOS 15

OnePlus is taking its user experience to the next level with a collection of AI-powered features designed to make day-to-day tasks more intuitive and efficient. Here’s a breakdown of the standout additions:

AI Detail Boost: The new AI Detail Boost feature enhances low-resolution or cropped images, converting them into sharp 4K quality, making every detail crystal clear. AI Reflection Eraser: Say goodbye to unwanted reflections. This feature allows users to remove even the strongest reflections with just a single tap, perfect for clearer photos. AI Unblur: No need for third-party apps to fix blurry photos anymore. The AI Unblur feature restores clarity to any blurred image, saving you time and effort. Intelligent Search: This upgrade enhances your search results with human-like responses. Now, searching on your device will feel more like a conversation, providing results in a more intuitive, conversational format. Circle to Search: Previously available only on Android 14 devices, this feature has been integrated into OxygenOS 15, further enhancing search functionality.

In addition to these AI features, OxygenOS 15 includes new performance enhancements:

Parallel Processing: This feature allows users to open and close up to 20 apps in rapid succession, achieving speeds faster than those on iOS.

Optimized Storage: The update enables the OS to use 20% less storage, freeing up space for users to store more content.

Eligible Devices for OxygenOS 15 Update

Wondering if your device is eligible? Here’s the complete rollout schedule:

October 2024 : The update arrives first for the OnePlus 12 , OnePlus 12R , and OnePlus 12R (Genshin Impact Edition) .

: The update arrives first for the , , and . November 2024 : Owners of the OnePlus Open and OnePlus Pad 2 can expect the update to reach their devices.

: Owners of the and can expect the update to reach their devices. December 2024 : Devices including the OnePlus 11 5G , OnePlus Nord 4 , OnePlus 11R 5G , OnePlus Nord 4 CE , OnePlus Nord 4 CE Lite , and OnePlus Pad will become eligible.

: Devices including the , , , , , and will become eligible. Early 2025: The final rollout will bring the update to the OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus 10T, and OnePlus 10 Pro.

This phased release ensures that each device receives the update efficiently, allowing OnePlus to monitor and address any issues swiftly. For real-time information, OnePlus encourages users to download the BhooKamp app.

With this update, OnePlus is doubling down on its commitment to delivering a seamless, AI-driven experience, making it easier to capture perfect photos, manage storage, and enjoy a more conversational and interactive search function. Stay tuned to see how these new features enhance your smartphone experience.

