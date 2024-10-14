Reddit Down: Users Hit With Frustrating Connection Errors

Users are experiencing significant difficulties accessing Reddit, with reports of outages flooding platforms like Down Detector since early this morning. By 7 AM, nearly 2,000 complaints had been logged, indicating a severe disruption in service.

Error Messages Indicate Serious Problems

Instead of the usual downtime, many users are greeted with an alarming error message: “upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. reset reason: connection failure.” This suggests that the connection between various services within Reddit’s system has failed or terminated unexpectedly.

According to technical sources, this error often occurs in distributed systems, particularly those built using Spring Boot applications in Java 11. It is prevalent in microservices architectures or situations involving reverse proxies, highlighting the complexity of Reddit’s infrastructure.

User Reactions on Social Media

Frustrated users took to rival social media platforms to voice their concerns. One user remarked, “Reddit sub forums down for anybody else? I can see the http://reddit.com home page, but getting weird error everywhere else.” Another added, “Is reddit just broken or something? I was trying to look up some obscure thing and tried clicking like 4 reddit post links and they all took me to some weird error—how am I supposed to find answers to my weirdly specific tech problems now?”

Global Access Issues Confirmed

Reports indicate that users around the world are unable to access Reddit on both desktop and mobile apps. The platform is currently displaying error messages like “no healthy upstream” and the aforementioned connection failure warnings. Interestingly, Reddit’s status page claims “All systems operational,” despite ongoing accessibility issues.

This is not the first time Reddit has encountered such problems. Similar outages occurred in September and August, both of which were resolved quickly, with the company referring to the situations as “degraded performance for Reddit.” Users are now eagerly awaiting an official statement regarding the current issues.

