Friday, November 29, 2024
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Major Leaks: Here’s What To Expect

The leak images and videos have shown that the design remains the same, the additional features are Rounded Corners for Better Comfort, and many more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Major Leaks: Here’s What To Expect

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the most anticipated smartphone, is set to release this year. Amid so much anticipation, the information of what it will be like has been leaked online. The leak images and videos have shown that the design remains the same, but there are a few features that may be additions.

Here are the major leaks:

Rounded Corners for Better Comfort

A major design shift in the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the feature of rounded corners; the long-standing complaints of earlier Galaxy S series models are that they had sharp edges. The move is aimed to enhance the ergonomics of the device and render it more comfortable to hold for the user, especially when handled for a long time.

Leaked videos on Reddit state that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a flat front glass, flat back, and flat sides coupled with newly rounded corners. Design-wise, it retains its camera layout, which the brand is known for, and it brings in premium materials in the form of titanium, introduced in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The titanium gray color is also expected to return the sophisticated look.

Cutting-Edge Performance

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, promising superior speed and efficiency. With up to 16GB of RAM, the device is likely to deliver exceptional multitasking capabilities and advanced AI performance.

Quad-Camera Excellence

In the camera department, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to continue with the quad-camera setup seen in its predecessors. This will include two telephoto lenses, a wide lens, and an ultrawide lens, which will provide a very versatile photography experience.

While the release date and the price details are yet to be disclosed, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has already started building hype around itself with its polished design and some powerful features.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17 Air To Be The Slimmest iPhone Ever, But At A Cost- Know Here

Filed under

samsung Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks Tech News
