Top Smartphones To Launch In December 2024: iQOO 13, OnePlus 13, Vivo X200 Series & More!

As 2024 comes to a close, the smartphone market is gearing up for a grand finale, with several top brands set to release highly anticipated devices this December. From flagship phones to foldable innovations, the month promises exciting options for tech enthusiasts in India. If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, it may be worth holding out for the December releases. Here’s a roundup of five must-watch smartphones launching this month.

1. iQOO 13: Flagship Power at its Best (Launch Date: December 3)

iQOO is ready to redefine its flagship offering with the launch of the iQOO 13. Packed with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, this device promises cutting-edge performance.

Key Features:

Display: 6.82-inch 2K screen for crystal-clear visuals

Battery: 6,000mAh with 120W fast charging for all-day use

Cameras: Triple 50MP setup for impressive photography

Durability: IP68 and IP69 ratings ensuring resistance to water and dust

With these powerful specs, iQOO 13 will surely be a tough contender in the flagship segment.

2. Vivo X200 Series: A Premium Photography Experience

Vivo is set to launch the X200 series, which has been creating a buzz among photography enthusiasts. The series is expected to deliver top-tier camera performance, with the Pro model boasting an impressive 200MP sensor. While the exact launch date remains unannounced, it is expected this December.

Key Features:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400 for high-speed performance

Memory: Up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for smooth multitasking

Cameras: Standard model: 50MP Sony sensor Pro model: 200MP sensor for detailed, high-resolution photos



Vivo’s X200 series promises to make a significant impact on the smartphone photography landscape.

3. OnePlus 13: A Year-End Surprise

Breaking its usual release cycle, OnePlus is set to launch its flagship OnePlus 13 in December, making it a late-year surprise. Known for offering top-tier performance, OnePlus is pushing the envelope further with this new release.

Key Features:

Display: 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED for vibrant visuals

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for smooth performance

Battery: 6,000mAh ensuring longer battery life

Cameras: 50MP triple camera setup for sharp, detailed shots

OnePlus fans can look forward to a powerful device that competes with other flagship phones on the market.

4. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 & Phantom V Flip 2: Affordable Foldables

Tecno is taking a big step into the foldable market with two exciting models: the Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2. With the foldable phone market expanding, Tecno aims to offer these innovative devices at an affordable price.

Phantom V Fold 2:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000+

Display: 7.85-inch AMOLED, offering an expansive screen experience

Phantom V Flip 2:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8020

Display: 6.9-inch screen, compact and portable

These foldable devices from Tecno are expected to offer a mix of high-end features at a competitive price point.

5. Poco F7: A Value-Packed Offering for Indian Consumers

Poco is bringing its fans an exciting new model: the Poco F7. Recently spotted on the BIS certification website, the Poco F7 promises a strong performance-to-price ratio, making it a great option for budget-conscious buyers.

Key Features:

Display and Performance: Expect solid performance and display quality

Battery and Camera: To be confirmed, but fans can anticipate features catering to daily use

Poco F7 could emerge as a surprise hit, offering great value for Indian consumers looking for an affordable yet capable device.

As 2024 winds down, these upcoming smartphone launches are set to keep consumers on edge. With a variety of choices spanning flagship phones, foldables, and value-for-money options, December is shaping up to be a game-changing month for the smartphone market. Whether you’re after top-notch performance, stunning cameras, or affordable innovation, there’s something for everyone.

