Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Infosys Pays Historic Rs 238 Crore Fine—How Did Visa Misuse Lead To Record Penalty?

Infosys has agreed to pay a record Rs 238 Crore fine following allegations of systemic visa fraud, marking the largest-ever penalty levied in an immigration fraud case.

Infosys Pays Historic Rs 238 Crore Fine—How Did Visa Misuse Lead To Record Penalty?

In a landmark case that sends ripples through the global corporate community, Infosys Limited, one of India’s largest tech firms, has agreed to pay a record Rs 238 Crore fine after allegations of systemic visa fraud and misuse of U.S. immigration processes. This penalty marks the largest-ever fine in an immigration fraud case, setting a precedent for multinational corporations.

As per their allegations, Infosys has been misusing B-1 visitor visas instead of H-1B visas for all the workers assigned within the United States. Through such strategic malpractice, the company could successfully evade the strict wage and immigration requirements associated with the H-1B program-type, thus affording them an unfair advantage in costs linked to labor. U.S. authorities have also declared that this kind of behaviour hurts the integrity of the country’s immigration system and the tenets of fair labor practice.

The settlement agreement states that, as part of the settlement, Infosys has agreed to take comprehensive corporate compliance measures to prevent any future violations. These measures are designed to comply with immigration regulations, improve the chances of the company’s transparency in visa practises and so on. Although Infosys keeps denying having done anything illegal, this penalty sends a severe lesson towards the issue of corporate levies and the compulsion to comply with legal standards.

U.S. immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) officials had their priorities set with this message that they continue to architect a bulwark around the U.S. immigration system from exploitations made by large companies as such-this case serves as a good reminder for multinationals operating on U.S. shores to comply with valid and ethical hiring and immigration processes.

This record-breaking fine of Rs 238 Crore, part of the larger Rs 283 Crore settlement, highlights the ongoing efforts to enforce immigration compliance globally, especially for major international players like Infosys.

ALSO READ: AI’s Mysterious Silence: Why ChatGPT Can’t Use The Name ‘David Mayer’? CHECK IT OUT HERE

Filed under

B-1 visa fraud corporate accountability H-1B visa misuse immigration fraud case Infosys U.S. settlement Infosys visa fraud record fine U.S. immigration violations

Advertisement

Also Read

Republican Senator Mike Rounds Extends Support To Outgoing FBI Chief Christopher Wray, Dubs Putin ‘Tyrant’

Republican Senator Mike Rounds Extends Support To Outgoing FBI Chief Christopher Wray, Dubs Putin ‘Tyrant’

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Has Devendra Fadnavis Been Picked As The New Maharashtra CM? This Senior BJP Leader Makes Bold Claims

Has Devendra Fadnavis Been Picked As The New Maharashtra CM? This Senior BJP Leader Makes...

Selena Gomez Net Worth Witnessed A Drastic Fall When She Was Sued By A Perfume Brand- Here’s What Happened

Selena Gomez Net Worth Witnessed A Drastic Fall When She Was Sued By A Perfume...

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Entertainment

Selena Gomez Net Worth Witnessed A Drastic Fall When She Was Sued By A Perfume Brand- Here’s What Happened

Selena Gomez Net Worth Witnessed A Drastic Fall When She Was Sued By A Perfume

From Murder To Money Laundering: A Look Into Armie Hammer’s Troubled Family Legacy

From Murder To Money Laundering: A Look Into Armie Hammer’s Troubled Family Legacy

Selena Gomez Once Crumpled A ‘Marry Justin Please’ Fan Poster On Stage Leaving The Audience Stunned- WATCH!

Selena Gomez Once Crumpled A ‘Marry Justin Please’ Fan Poster On Stage Leaving The Audience

Is George Clooney Pissed At Close Friend Barack Obama For Disappearing After The Election Fallout?

Is George Clooney Pissed At Close Friend Barack Obama For Disappearing After The Election Fallout?

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Forget India, Allu Arjun’s Movie Has Already Beaten KGF2 And Pathaan In US- See Numbers Here!

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Forget India, Allu Arjun’s Movie Has Already Beaten KGF2 And Pathaan

Advertisement

Lifestyle

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox