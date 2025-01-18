Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
TVS Unveils World’s First CNG Scooter At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 – Know Features, Specs, And Range

TVS Motor Company has unveiled the world's first factory-fitted CNG scooter, the Jupiter CNG, at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Powered by a 124.8cc engine, this eco-friendly scooter offers a combined range of 226km, featuring both CNG and petrol modes.

TVS Motor Company has made a groundbreaking announcement at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, showcasing the world’s first factory-fitted CNG scooter, the TVS Jupiter CNG. The scooter marks a significant step in sustainable commuting, combining eco-friendly fuel options with a range of innovative features.

The Jupiter CNG is powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that delivers 7.1bhp of power and 9.4Nm of peak torque. Despite being a concept model, it boasts an impressive top speed of 80kmph. This bi-fuel scooter offers a combined range of 226km with its 1.4kg CNG tank and a 2-litre petrol tank, ensuring extended travel distances on both fuels.

Key Features and Design

TVS has ensured that the design and features of the Jupiter CNG remain identical to its petrol-powered counterpart, the Jupiter 125. The CNG tank is neatly integrated into the under-seat storage area and covered with a plastic panel. A pressure gauge eyelet and filler nozzle are provided for easy refueling. The CNG-powered scooter can run up to 84km on just one kilogram of CNG, making it highly efficient for daily commuters.

The switch box allows riders to seamlessly switch between CNG and petrol modes at the push of a button, enhancing convenience and fuel flexibility. The scooter’s body retains the Metal-Maxx technology, which ensures durability, while the large seat makes it a comfortable option in the 125cc category.

Features of the Jupiter CNG

The Jupiter 125 CNG doesn’t compromise on modern features. It comes equipped with an LED headlight, a mobile charging port, an all-in-one lock, and a side-stand indicator. The scooter also features a semi-digital instrument console that displays key information for the rider. Furthermore, it incorporates TVS’s patented eco-thrust fuel injection and IntelliGo technology for improved fuel efficiency.

Launch Timeline and Expectations

While the Jupiter CNG is still in the concept phase, there are strong indications that TVS will soon move toward production. Industry sources suggest the scooter could be market-ready by the end of 2025, promising to revolutionize India’s two-wheeler market with eco-friendly options. The company has yet to disclose an official launch date, but with the significant interest generated at the expo, the product seems poised to become a game-changer in the bi-fuel two-wheeler category.

TVS’s Green Initiatives

TVS Motor Company’s innovative approach doesn’t stop with the Jupiter CNG. The company also showcased other environmentally friendly initiatives at the Expo, including the ethanol-powered Raider 125, iQube Vision concept, and Apache RTSX concept, further solidifying its commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

With the introduction of the Jupiter 125 CNG, TVS is set to offer an exciting option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint without sacrificing performance. As the world moves toward more sustainable transportation solutions, the Jupiter CNG is a step in the right direction for India’s two-wheeler market, offering a blend of efficiency, convenience, and performance.

