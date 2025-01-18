Samsung Galaxy S25 Prices Revealed Ahead Of Official Launch On January 22

Samsung Galaxy S25 series leaks suggest a significant price increase, with the base model starting at Rs 84,999. Will the price hike be worth it?

The excitement surrounding Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 has reached new heights, especially with the recent leak regarding the pricing of the much-anticipated Galaxy S25 series. The event, set to unveil the latest flagships — the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra — is already generating buzz, but it’s the rumoured price hikes that are making waves.

According to a leak by Tarun Vats on X (formerly Twitter), the Galaxy S25 series could see a significant price increase compared to last year’s Galaxy S24 models. The base model of the Galaxy S25 is said to start at Rs 84,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which is a steep increase from the Galaxy S24’s base price of Rs 74,999. If you’re looking for more storage, the 12GB RAM + 512GB variant of the Galaxy S25 could cost you Rs 94,999.

For those considering the Galaxy S25+, the price might start at Rs 1,04,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, up from the S24+’s starting price of Rs 99,999. The top-tier variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage could be priced at Rs 1,14,999.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, the most premium offering of the series, could start at a hefty Rs 1,34,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 16GB RAM + 512GB variant may go up to Rs 1,44,999, with the highest configuration (16GB RAM + 1TB storage) potentially hitting Rs 1,64,999.

These price hikes are likely tied to the adoption of the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which comes with increased production costs. While Samsung is already accepting pre-orders, it remains to be seen if the new features and performance will justify these premium prices.

ALSO READ: TikTok Exodus: Duolingo Expands Mandarin AI Video Calling To Android As REDNote Gains Global Users