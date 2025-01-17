TikTok Exodus: Duolingo Expands Mandarin AI Video Calling To Android As REDNote Gains Global Users

Millions of users are now turning to REDNote, a Chinese app where Mandarin content reigns supreme. Duolingo is also ramping up its AI-powered Mandarin video calling feature on Android to keep up with demand as people explore the new platform.

With TikTok on the verge of a ban in the United States, millions of users are turning to alternative platforms. Among these, REDNote, a Chinese video-sharing app, has emerged as a major player, garnering over 700 million users and topping the Apple App Store. Other apps such as Lemon8, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels are also gaining popularity as creators and viewers adapt to the shifting social media landscape.

While REDNote is gaining traction, one notable challenge is its Mandarin-heavy user interface and content, making it less accessible to global audiences. Sensing an opportunity, Duolingo has stepped in with an innovative solution: an AI-powered video calling feature designed to help users learn Mandarin, now expanded for Android devices.

REDNote’s Rapid Rise In Popularity

REDNote has become a popular alternative for many TikTok users, as it is similar to the vertical video-scrolling experience. However, the app is mainly in Mandarin, and the content is mostly in Mandarin, which creates a language barrier for non-Chinese users.

A few creators have started uploading content in other languages, but Mandarin is still the dominant language. This trend has led to a growing interest in learning the language among U.S.-based users who want to engage with the platform more effectively.

Based on the uptick in Mandarin learning demand, Duolingo has introduced the advanced AI video calling feature available on Androids. This has earlier been released on iOS for limited Android user subscribers.

Users can now have realistic, spontaneous conversations with one of Duolingo’s most popular in-app characters, “Lily.” The new feature is designed to simulate natural dialogue and is based on AI, which automatically adjusts the level of interaction to the user’s language proficiency. This creates a highly personalized and interactive learning experience.

Increasing Demand For Mandarin Learning

As recently reported on the X network, formerly Twitter, Duolingo shows a 216% growth in Mandarin learners in the United States, and this is credited to the popularity of REDNote. Building on the interest, the language-learning app would make Mandarin accessible and exciting for a broader audience.

Outside of Mandarin, Duolingo’s AI video calling works in English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, and Italian. The company has announced its plan to reach Japanese and Korean as well in the future; this would make it the ultimate app for all kinds of users.

New Features On iOS

While the addition to Android is significant, Duolingo is also rolling out upgrades for the AI video calling feature to iOS users. The feature of Lily must make her a fun conversation partner to encourage frequent practice by automatically making calls and by providing video call transcripts that one can review later, though so far these advanced features will require Duolingo Max.

