Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Specs Revealed Before January 22 Unpacked Event

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is coming with stunning displays, powerful chipsets, and impressive cameras. Here's what to expect from the new devices.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Specs Revealed Before January 22 Unpacked Event

As Samsung prepares for the highly anticipated launch of its Galaxy S25 series, fresh leaks have revealed the specs for the three new models: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Here’s a sneak peek at what we can expect from these devices.

The Galaxy S25 will feature a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for everyday media consumption. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, supported by 12GB of RAM, and offer storage options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB. A 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging will power the phone, while the triple-camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera. The front-facing camera will be 12MP.

The Galaxy S25+ will sport a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a WQHD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also have the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, with storage options of 256GB and 512GB. The device will be equipped with a 4,900mAh battery and faster 45W charging. It shares the same camera setup as the Galaxy S25, with a 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide lens.

For those who want the best of the best, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a massive 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a 200MP primary camera, and 12GB of RAM, with storage options up to 1TB. This flagship model is built to impress.

The new Galaxy S25 series promises cutting-edge features across all models, so it will be interesting to see how these phones perform once they are officially unveiled.

ALSO READ: What Is Qi2? DailyObjects Launches Certified LOOP Power Banks in India with MagSafe Compatibility

Filed under

Samsung Galaxy S25 tech

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Hears Arguments On Potential TikTok Ban In U.S.

Supreme Court Hears Arguments On Potential TikTok Ban In U.S.

India’s Forex Reserves Dip To $634.5 Billion, A 10-Month Low, As Rupee Reaches A New Low Of 86.04 Against The US dollar

India’s Forex Reserves Dip To $634.5 Billion, A 10-Month Low, As Rupee Reaches A New...

US President-elect Trump Cleared With Unconditional Discharge In Hush Money Case

US President-elect Trump Cleared With Unconditional Discharge In Hush Money Case

‘Please Hire My Dad’: Delhi Woman Pens Heartfelt LinkedIn Appeal For Her Father

‘Please Hire My Dad’: Delhi Woman Pens Heartfelt LinkedIn Appeal For Her Father

Delhi Court Directs CBI To Provide 3-Day Pre-Arrest Notice In Karti Chidambaram Corruption Case

Delhi Court Directs CBI To Provide 3-Day Pre-Arrest Notice In Karti Chidambaram Corruption Case

Entertainment

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox