Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Specs Revealed Before January 22 Unpacked Event

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is coming with stunning displays, powerful chipsets, and impressive cameras. Here's what to expect from the new devices.

As Samsung prepares for the highly anticipated launch of its Galaxy S25 series, fresh leaks have revealed the specs for the three new models: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Here’s a sneak peek at what we can expect from these devices.

The Galaxy S25 will feature a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for everyday media consumption. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, supported by 12GB of RAM, and offer storage options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB. A 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging will power the phone, while the triple-camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera. The front-facing camera will be 12MP.

The Galaxy S25+ will sport a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a WQHD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also have the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, with storage options of 256GB and 512GB. The device will be equipped with a 4,900mAh battery and faster 45W charging. It shares the same camera setup as the Galaxy S25, with a 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide lens.

For those who want the best of the best, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a massive 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a 200MP primary camera, and 12GB of RAM, with storage options up to 1TB. This flagship model is built to impress.

The new Galaxy S25 series promises cutting-edge features across all models, so it will be interesting to see how these phones perform once they are officially unveiled.

