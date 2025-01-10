Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
What Is Qi2? DailyObjects Launches Certified LOOP Power Banks in India with MagSafe Compatibility

India-based accessory brand DailyObjects has unveiled its new LOOP series of MagSafe-compatible power banks, claiming them to be the country's first Qi2-certified power banks.

India-based accessory brand DailyObjects has unveiled its new LOOP series of MagSafe-compatible power banks, claiming them to be the country’s first Qi2-certified power banks. With a maximum capacity of 20,000mAh, these power banks support 15W fast wireless charging, offering an advanced charging solution for various devices.

LOOP Power Bank: Price and Availability

The DailyObjects LOOP power bank is available in three different capacities, each with its own price point:

  • 5000mAh: ₹3,999
  • 10,000mAh: ₹5,999
  • 20,000mAh: ₹7,499

The power banks are available in two stylish colors: Black and Titanium. At present, they can be purchased directly from the DailyObjects website. However, they will also be listed on popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart in the upcoming weeks.

Features and Details of the LOOP Power Bank

DailyObjects claims that the LOOP series power banks have been rigorously tested in labs to ensure they meet high standards for safety, performance, and interoperability. Built on the Qi2 wireless charging standard, these power banks offer consistent and efficient charging speeds. The magnetic-locking mechanism ensures that Qi2-compatible devices, such as iPhones from the iPhone 12 series onwards, align perfectly for faster charging.

In addition to offering wireless charging for smartphones, the 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh variants also include built-in Apple Watch wireless charging modules. This adds another layer of convenience, allowing users to charge their Apple Watch wirelessly on the go.

The LOOP power banks are designed with an aerospace-grade aluminium chassis, providing a durable yet sleek look. The engraved loop pattern on the chassis adds a distinctive touch to the overall design. Furthermore, the power banks come with a retractable stand, making it easier for users to place their devices at an optimal angle while charging.

What is Qi2?

Qi2 is the latest wireless charging standard developed by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). This organization collaborates with various technology companies to create standards for safety, efficiency, and interoperability in wireless power applications. Based on Apple’s MagSafe technology, the Qi2 standard includes a ring of magnetic coils that help improve charger alignment, resulting in faster and more efficient wireless charging.

Qi2-certified devices can support 15W fast charging when paired with a compatible charger, a major improvement from the 5W limit of the earlier Qi standard. Additionally, Qi2-compatible chargers offer backward compatibility, meaning they can also charge Qi-certified smartphones. For those with Qi-supported devices, magnetic ring cases are available to enable magnetic attachments, providing a similar experience to that of Qi2-certified devices.

