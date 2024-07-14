9 US Presidents & Candidates Who Were Attacked

The recent shooting of former President Donald Trump is the latest instance of political violence in US history. Trump was grazed by a bullet during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The attacker was killed by Secret Service agents, and another person at the event also died. Authorities are treating it as an assassination attempt.

The assassinations of Presidents Lincoln, Garfield, and McKinley led to the creation of the Secret Service protection. John F. Kennedy’s assassination led to even stricter security measures. Gerald Ford faced two assassination attempts within 18 days, and Ronald Reagan was seriously injured by a gunshot early in his presidency in 1981.

Most modern presidents have been targeted, but the Secret Service has successfully prevented nearly all attempts, with few resulting in injuries. Political violence has also claimed leaders globally, including Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme.

Before the recent incident, a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll showed that voters were worried about possible violence during this year’s presidential election. About half of the swing-state voters surveyed in May expressed these concerns, with similar levels of worry among Democrats, Republicans, and independents.

Here’s a look at some previous attempts on US presidents’ and presidential candidates’ lives: