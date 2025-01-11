Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

As AAP Goes Solo, Congress Left In Isolation; Rahul Gandhi To Kick Off Delhi Election Campaign With Jan 13 Rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to address his first rally in Seelampur constituency on January 13

As AAP Goes Solo, Congress Left In Isolation; Rahul Gandhi To Kick Off Delhi Election Campaign With Jan 13 Rally

Ahead of Delhi elections scheduled for February 5, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to kick-start his party’s campaign with a rally in Seelampur, northeast Delhi, on January 13.

The rally, themed “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan,” is strategically planned to send a strong message to AAP and BJP rivals, signaling that the Congress wants to regain its lost ground in the national capital.

The rally, scheduled for 5:30 pm, marks Gandhi’s first campaign appearance in Delhi this election cycle. Congress’s

Kickstart from Seelampur constituency

Seelampur, a constituency with a significant Muslim population, has been a Congress bastion in the past. However, the defection of Mateen Ahmad, a five-time MLA from the area, to AAP has dealt a blow to the party. Ahmad’s departure underscores the challenges Congress faces in reclaiming its support among Delhi’s 12% Muslim electorate, a critical voting bloc across 22 constituencies.

Congress To Compete To regain dominance

Congress Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin stated that Gandhi has become “the voice of the people,” emphasizing his role in raising public issues and his commitment to marginalized communities, including Dalits, minorities, OBCs, and Adivasis.

The Congress, once the dominant force in Delhi politics under Sheila Dikshit in the past, has failed to regain significance since its decimation in the 2015 and 2020 elections.

Congress is now in the competition with an intent to reclaim its legacy and fight for its survival in a city it once ruled for 15 years.

AAP Goes Solo, Congress Left In Isolation

The rally is aimed at challenging AAP’s growing influence among Dalits, who constitute around 17% of Delhi’s voters and have largely shifted their allegiance to AAP since 2013.

AAP has claimed to go solo in Delhi polls leaving Congress in isolation.INDIA bloc constituents Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, and the Trinamool Congress have also asserted that they were backing AAP for Delhi polls.

The Delhi Assembly elections, on February 5, will go to the hustings for all 70 seats. The incumbent AAP, that won 62 seats in the 2020 election, looks to defend its fortress against BJP and Congress.

ALSO READ: Delhi Elections 2025: Amit Shah Promises Housing for Delhi’s Slum Dwellers, Calls AAP A “Disaster”

 

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Competence Matters’, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong Critisizes Local Officials For LA Wildfire

‘Competence Matters’, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong Critisizes Local Officials For LA Wildfire

Noida: 23-Year-Old Law Student Falls To Death From 7th Floor

Noida: 23-Year-Old Law Student Falls To Death From 7th Floor

Veteran Actor Eric Braeden Mourns For Loosing His 45 Year Old Home In LA Wildfire

Veteran Actor Eric Braeden Mourns For Loosing His 45 Year Old Home In LA Wildfire

Ukraine President Zelensky Claims Two North Korean Soldiers Captured In Russia

Ukraine President Zelensky Claims Two North Korean Soldiers Captured In Russia

Halle Berry Donates Her Entire Closet To The Wildfire Victims, Followed By Sharon Stone

Halle Berry Donates Her Entire Closet To The Wildfire Victims, Followed By Sharon Stone

Entertainment

Veteran Actor Eric Braeden Mourns For Loosing His 45 Year Old Home In LA Wildfire

Veteran Actor Eric Braeden Mourns For Loosing His 45 Year Old Home In LA Wildfire

Halle Berry Donates Her Entire Closet To The Wildfire Victims, Followed By Sharon Stone

Halle Berry Donates Her Entire Closet To The Wildfire Victims, Followed By Sharon Stone

‘I never thought I would live to see…’, Preity Zinta Mourns On The Devastation Due To Wildfires

‘I never thought I would live to see…’, Preity Zinta Mourns On The Devastation Due

Bun Tikki Showcased At World Premiere At 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF)

Bun Tikki Showcased At World Premiere At 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF)

Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox