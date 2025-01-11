Delhi Elections 2025: Amit Shah Promises Housing for Delhi’s Slum Dwellers, Calls AAP A “Disaster”

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah addressed the slum dwellers of Delhi during the ‘Jhuggi Basti Pradhan Sammelan’ at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah addressed the slum dwellers of Delhi during the ‘Jhuggi Basti Pradhan Sammelan’ at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday. Shah criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), labeling it an “Aapda” (disaster) for its governance over the last decade. He assured residents that the BJP, if elected to power, would provide permanent housing for slum dwellers and continue all welfare schemes for the poor.

“The slum dwellers will become the liberators of Delhi by uprooting the Aapda government,” Shah declared, accusing the AAP of neglecting the basic needs of Delhi’s poor.

Delhi Election Dates Announced

The Delhi Assembly elections, consisting of 70 seats, are scheduled for February 5, with vote counting to take place on February 8. Shah’s remarks come at a critical time as both parties ramp up their campaigns.

Promises of Permanent Housing in Delhi and Welfare Continuity

Amit Shah vowed that every slum dweller would receive a proper house under a BJP government. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the welfare of the poor, stating, “I want to reiterate what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier that no welfare schemes for the poor will be stopped.” Shah accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of spreading falsehoods about the BJP planning to demolish slum clusters, calling such claims baseless.

“Modi ji gave toilets as well as houses to the poor people, not Kejriwal,” Shah remarked, emphasizing the BJP’s track record in delivering welfare schemes.

Criticism of Kejriwal and AAP’s Government in Delhi

Shah’s speech was heavy with criticism of AAP and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal. He accused Kejriwal of betraying the trust of slum dwellers and forcing them to live in substandard conditions.

“Lies, betrayal, and going back on promises are the qualities of Kejriwal,” Shah said, adding that Kejriwal prioritized building a “Sheesh Mahal” (glass palace) over addressing the dire needs of Delhi’s slums. The BJP has repeatedly used the term “Sheesh Mahal” to criticize Kejriwal’s alleged extravagant lifestyle at his official residence.

Shah also took aim at Kejriwal’s earlier claim that the BJP had chosen Ramesh Bidhuri as its chief ministerial candidate. “Can Kejriwal decide the BJP’s chief ministerial face?” Shah questioned, accusing the AAP leader of engaging in manipulative tactics that Delhi voters could see through.

Challenges in Slum Areas of Delhi

Highlighting the issues faced by slum dwellers, Shah pointed to the lack of drinking water, inadequate sewer systems, and uncollected garbage piling up in clusters. He promised that the BJP’s manifesto would directly address these problems and include clear solutions for the slum residents.

“The BJP will ensure pucca houses for every slum dweller,” Shah reiterated, drawing a clear distinction between his party’s promises and the alleged failures of AAP.

AAP’s Track Record in Delhi Under Fire

Shah criticized Kejriwal’s governance, claiming that AAP failed to deliver on its promises, including cleaning the Yamuna River and improving the living standards of slum dwellers. “While the prime minister gave the poor houses, ration, cheap medicines, loans, and cooking gas, Kejriwal did nothing for them in Delhi,” Shah said.

He accused Kejriwal of resigning from his position as chief minister last year without fulfilling his responsibilities, leaving slum residents in deplorable conditions.

As the elections approach, Shah urged slum dwellers to vote decisively on February 5. “The slum dwellers of Delhi will give a befitting reply to the AAP and Kejriwal,” he said, appealing to their grievances and promising them a brighter future under BJP leadership.