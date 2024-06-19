Assam Floods: 26 Lives Lost, Over 1.61 Lakh Residents Struggle Amid Devastation

The flood situation in Assam remains dire, affecting over 1.61 lakh people across 15 districts and resulting in 26 fatalities statewide. According to reports from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person drowned in floodwaters in Hailakandi district on Tuesday.

Karimganj district is experiencing particularly severe conditions, with more than 1.52 lakh people affected, including 41,711 children. In this area, 225 villages spanning Nilambazar, RK Nagar, Karimganj, and Badarpur revenue circles have been impacted, forcing 22,464 people to seek refuge in relief camps and distribution centers set up by the district administration.

ASDMA’s latest update indicates that floods have affected 470 villages across 28 revenue circles in 15 districts, submerging 1378.64 hectares of crop land in 11 districts. Additionally, 93,895 domestic animals in these districts have been adversely affected by the deluge.

On June 15, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened a meeting with civil and police authorities, along with Kaziranga authorities, to safeguard wildlife at Kaziranga National Park during the flood season. The CM instructed officials to implement necessary measures and enhance the response system. He announced the deployment of three new commando battalions at Kaziranga to prevent accidents involving animals crossing national highways and to deter poachers exploiting the flood situation.

Furthermore, approximately 600 personnel from a newly formed forest battalion will be deployed at Kaziranga National Park to assist during the flood season.

ALSO READ: Heatwave Alert: 5 Fatalities In Delhi, 10 In Noida Due To Heat Exhaustion As Temperature Continues To Rise

Show Full Article