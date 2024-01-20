Ayodhya on High Alert Ahead of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha

As the much-anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya approaches on January 22, the temple town witnessed a significant increase in security measures on Friday. With nearly 8,000 VIP guests expected to attend the event, the Uttar Pradesh police force has been deployed for patrolling on land, water, and air.

Additional Director General (ADG) Lucknow Zone Piyush Mordia shared details about the security arrangements, stating that police forces have arrived in Ayodhya and are actively patrolling the town. Surveillance is being conducted through boats on the Saryu River, and drones are deployed for aerial monitoring.

“Our police force has arrived in Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Patrolling on the Saryu River is being undertaken through boats, and drones are flying high for aerial surveillance,” mentioned ADG Mordia.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the new Ram Lalla idol, crafted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj, is set to be performed by Prime Minister Modi. The idol has already been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

ADG Mordia highlighted that only guests with QR-coded invitation cards issued by the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be permitted to attend the ceremony. Devotees wishing to have darshan of Ram Lalla will be allowed entry on the day following the temple’s inauguration.

Speaking about traffic arrangements, ADG Mordia assured that parking lots are prepared, necessary personnel deployed, and signage boards installed to facilitate smooth movement for visitors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct rituals during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, with a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit overseeing the main rituals. The event has garnered significant attention, with several celebrities and notable personalities also receiving invitations to participate in the historic occasion.