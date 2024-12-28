Home
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bill Gates To Meet Trump On New Year's Eve? The Unexpected Encounter

With increasing attention from the tech elite, Trump’s next steps seem to be creating a buzz among both Silicon Valley giants and philanthropists alike.

Bill Gates To Meet Trump On New Year’s Eve? The Unexpected Encounter

In a surprising announcement on his Truth Social account, President-elect Donald Trump teased an intriguing visit on New Year’s Eve. Trump hinted that Bill Gates might be making an appearance at his Florida residence on January 31 — one day before the year’s biggest celebration. Trump’s post included a subtle taunt about when exactly Gates would arrive, leaving many to speculate about the nature of their upcoming meeting.

What’s Behind Gates’ Visit to Trump?

Gates’ rumored meeting with Trump has sparked discussions, especially given the increasing number of tech moguls and philanthropists aligning themselves with the newly elected president. Many are wondering if philanthropists, in particular, are trying to cozy up to Trump, especially after his 2024 victory over Kamala Harris. Trump’s social media post also seems to drop a hint toward Elon Musk, suggesting that Gates, like Musk, is eager to get closer to the President-elect.

Since securing his presidential win, Trump has met with several Big Tech CEOs. These industry leaders have shown their support by donating generously to his upcoming inaugural ceremony, set to take place at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025. With increasing attention from the tech elite, Trump’s next steps seem to be creating a buzz among both Silicon Valley giants and philanthropists alike.

Filed under

Bill Gates meeting Trump

