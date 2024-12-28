Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
BPR 2024: Uttarakhand Sets Historic Precedent With Uniform Civil Code

In 2024, Uttarakhand achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian state to enact a Uniform Civil Code. Spearheaded by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, this groundbreaking legislation, passed after extensive consultations, promises equality in marriage, divorce, and inheritance laws, excluding Scheduled Tribes.

As 2024 draws to a close, one of India’s standout legislative achievements this year has been Uttarakhand’s trailblazing implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Introduced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and passed by the state Assembly in a two-day session, this groundbreaking legislation brings a common law governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and property rights for all citizens, irrespective of religion, while respecting tribal exclusions.

This historic step aligns with the BJP’s long-standing agenda, alongside other notable goals such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The passage of the UCC in Uttarakhand marks the first instance of a state legislature enacting a uniform code, setting a precedent for similar initiatives nationwide.

A Fulfilled Promise Amid Political Debates

Months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the UCC implementation in Uttarakhand became a focal point in national discussions. Critics argued that the legislation was politically motivated, aimed at securing electoral mileage. However, CM Dhami countered these claims, emphasizing the fulfillment of an electoral promise made during the 2022 state elections.

“This is not about appeasement but about satisfaction and equality. The UCC empowers women and rectifies historical wrongs, ushering in a new era of fairness and progress,” said Dhami.

The Road to UCC in Uttarakhand

The bill’s formulation was a meticulous process overseen by a high-level committee chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana P. Desai. Over two years, the panel conducted 43 dialogue sessions and 72 meetings across the state, engaging with diverse stakeholders, including migrant communities. The comprehensive draft bill reflected the aspirations of the people and addressed their concerns with precision.

The legislation prohibits practices such as bigamy and polygamy and ensures equality in matters of marriage, divorce, and property inheritance. However, members of Scheduled Tribes remain exempt, preserving their customary practices as protected under the Constitution.

A Historic Milestone

While Goa has operated under the Portuguese Civil Code since 1961, Uttarakhand’s achievement is distinct as it stems from a democratically passed law. This initiative has positioned the state as a forerunner in legislative reform, paving the way for similar measures in BJP-ruled states like Gujarat and Assam. Reports also suggest the Union Government may consider a national-level UCC in the near future.

“This is a day of pride for Uttarakhand and the nation. It marks a shift towards true equality and adherence to the Constitution’s principles, countering divisive forces,” Dhami stated.

Empowerment and Vision for the Future

The Uniform Civil Code has been lauded for fostering gender equality and social progress. Its implementation in Uttarakhand underscores the state’s commitment to modern governance and inclusivity. The law not only symbolizes legislative accomplishment but also reflects India’s broader aspirations for equality, unity, and development as it transitions into 2025.

